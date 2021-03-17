The Ladysmith Plan Commission got its first look last Tuesday at three new Tax Incremental District proposals with the goal of stimulating private investment, redevelopment and economic growth in three separate areas of the city. Up to this point, most of the TID planning has taken place behind the scenes, but now begins the lengthy process toward final approval.
The TID 13 Project Plan outlines development near the planned new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. It is being established as a mixed-use district with commercial growth in health care, professional services and mixed uses. The city intends to make infrastructure improvements to help stimulate assessed valuation growth. The area is bounded generally north of the Flambeau River, west of Wis. 27, along College Avenue and Port Arthur Road.
The TID 14 Project Plan outlines development in the city’s industrial park. It is being established as an industrial district featuring planned public capital improvement projects to encourage redevelopment, new development, tax base growth and job opportunities. The area is bounded generally north of Doughty Road, east of Wis. 27 and west of Barnett Road.
The TID 15 Project Plan outlines development in a portion of the city’s downtown. It is being established as as a rehabilitation and conservation district to help eliminate the prevent the spread of blighted, deteriorated or deteriorating areas and to help with redevelopment. The city intends to remove or assist with the rehabilitation of buildings and improvements where necessary and to construct a series of public capital improvement projects that will eliminate blight, promote redevelopment, increase tax base and create employment opportunities to serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of properties in the central business district. The area is bounded generally between First Street South, W. Second Street South, an alley and the railroad line.
The Wisconsin Legislature enacted the TID law in its 1975-76 session. The economic tool allows municipalities to capture incremental property tax revenue from growth in defined area and use that revenue to benefit that area.
Throughout the life of a TID, local taxing jurisdictions receive property taxes on its base value frozen at the time of its creation. Taxes collected on property value increment growth above the base value is returned to the TID to help finance infrastructure costs associated with development. When a TID is closed, all value including the new increment is placed back on the tax rolls.
The new development wouldn’t happen without tax incremental financing, according to Brea Grace, Senior Community Development Specialist with Short Elliott Hendrickson, the engineering firm assisting the city with planning.
“As values go up in the districts as growth happens, that creates the increase in assessed valuation that creates an increase in taxes. Those taxes above the base when we establish the districts, hopefully we can approve the project plans before September 30, these districts will be active as of January 1, 2021. That is where their base value will be. Any growth on that [base] and the taxes on that assessed valuation we can use on projects to encourage development to happen in these districts,” Grace said.
Public hearings on the TID proposals are a ways off, but planners are shooting to have all approvals by the end of this September to make the TID creation retroactive to the start of 2021.
TID 13
TID 13 has a mix of institutional, governmental, commercial, residential and recreation land uses. The city’s hospital is located in this district, which encompasses eight real property parcels. It will have an expenditure period of 15 years, from 2021-36, and a maximum life of 20 years, from 2021-41. It may be extended three addition years until 2044, however, expenditures remain limited to the first 15 years of designation. Improvements will be related to commercial, industrial and mixed use land uses or to public improvements that encourage private investment. It also overlaps the city’s existing TID 9.
The district’s present valuation of planned new development is $0 with new valuation projected to be $1.04 million.
Based on past trends, it is anticipated TID 13 will experience, on average, a 3 percent increase in taxable equalized value per year over the life of the district with an estimated value increase of $9.6 million in new taxable development in this timeframe.
Valuation estimates of anticipated new development totals $9.6 million, including $7 million for the Marshfield Clinic Expansion with construction in 2021-22 and $2.6 million for redevelopment of the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital into 65 residential units at $40,000 with construction in 2024-25.
Hospitals are generally tax exempt but clinics are not, Grace told the commission.
Anticipated new public infrastructure projects and cost estimates include a clinic building remodel for $500,000 in 2022, clinic building demolition and parking lot improvements for $303,710 in 2022, a College Avenue reconstruction option for $321,850 in 2023, a College Avenue relocation option for $456,480 in 2023, parking lot improvements for $234,100 in 2024, a sports complex relocation for $1.18 million in 2027 and a Flambeau River pedestrian-bike route for $537,650 in 2027. The clinic projects and College Avenue are listed as priorities, while the parking lot, sports complex and trail projects are listed as contingent on other factors.
Based on current TID mill rate for the city and 3 percent inflation over the next 20 years, TID 13 is projected to generate $6.96 million in new increment revenue shared by overlying taxing jurisdictions of the city, county, school district and technical college.
“That is a significant amount of revenue this district will bring in,” Grace said. “There really is significant growth that benefits those taxing jurisdictions.
The TID 13 project plan states, “This project would have a significant benefit to Ladysmith and the region, as expanded healthcare facilities would bring more people into the city of Ladysmith for healthcare services and additional services, shopping and restaurant visits. The facilities’ expansion will also likely provide additional employment opportunities.”
TID 14
TID 14 encompasses 12 real property parcels. All parcels in the district are zoned I-2, Standard Industrial. It will have an expenditure period of 15 years, from 2021-36, and a maximum life of 20 years, from 2021-41. It also overlaps the city’s existing TID 10.
The district’s present valuation of planned new development is $130,800 with new valuation projected to be $1.04 million.
Based on past trends, it is anticipated TID 14 will experience, on average, a 3 percent increase in taxable equalized value per year over the life of the district with an an estimated value increase of $1.04 million in new taxable development in this timeframe.
Valuation estimates of anticipated new development is $1.036 million, including $36,000 for expansion of a new tank this year at Lemke Oil, 801 Gustafson Rd. Other anticipated development includes $650,000 for a site northeast of the intersection of Wis. 27 and Doughty Road with construction in 2024 and $350,000 in new valuation for a site north of the intersection of Doughty Road and Lagoon Lane with construction this year. Details of the two development proposals were not made public.
“We do have some vacancies in some of the buildings, but in these two specific projects the developers are looking to build something to suit their specific needs,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson, citing building material composition and door locations. “I can’t say who.”
Anticipated new public infrastructure projects and cost estimates include improvements to Gustafson and Barnett roads at $2.2 million in 2022, reconstruction of Doughty Road at $829,100 in 2024, a railroad spur addition in 2026 at $750,000 in 2026 and Riverview Trail parking expansion and trailhead facilities at $145,000 in 2026. Gustafson, Barnett and Doughty roads are listed as priories, while the rail spur and Riverview Trail projects are identified as contingent on other factors.
Based on current TID mill rate for the city and 3 percent inflation over the next 20 years, TID 14 is projected to generate $713,797 in new increment revenue shared by overlying taxing jurisdictions of the city, county, school district and technical college.
The TID 14 project plan states, “A successful TID 14 will result in the development and/or redevelopment of other properties within and around the district, helping to improve all properties within the city as a whole.”
TID 15
TID 15 includes five real property parcels. It will have an expenditure period of 22 years, from 2021-43, and a maximum life of 27 years, from 2021-48. It has been determined by the city to be part of an urban renewal project where the city intends to complete rehabilitation and conservation work to remove or rehabilitate buildings and improvements that are obsolete or blighted, and to install public improvements to carry out the objectives of urban renewal. The principal structures within the district have been vacant and underutilized for many years. As the structures are in a condition of dilapidation and obsolescence, it has caused a negative impact on surrounding properties. Due to costs associated with the redevelopment of obsolete buildings and necessary infrastructure improvements, the city has determined that private redevelopment is not likely to occur in the area and that it will be necessary to invest tax incremental financing funds to offset a portion of the extraordinary development costs to make private redevelopment in the district economically feasible.
This will be the city’s first rehabilitation-conservation TID in the city. The district’s present valuation of planned new development is $0 with new valuation projected to be $120,000.
Based on past trends, it is anticipated TID 15 will experience, on average, a 3 percent increase in taxable equalized value per year over the life of the district with an estimated value increase of $120,000 in new taxable development in this timeframe.
Valuation estimates of anticipated new development is $120,000. At this time it is not guaranteed when or of the redevelopment projects will occur, but a construction year of 2022 is listed. The new value estimates are based on the real property improvements and do not include the personal taxable property which will also contribute to the value increment.
Anticipated new public infrastructure projects and cost estimates include building demolition of the former Flambeauland Laundromat and site improvements at $41,400 in 2022, alley paving and stormwater improvements at $93,870 in 2024, green space improvements with pedestrian and mural amenities with no costs specified in 2024 and a one-block reconstruction at $476,510 in 2026. The demolition, alley and stormwater work are listed as priorities, and the green space and road work are listed as contingent on other factors.
Based on current TID mill rate for the city and 3 percent inflation through 2048, TID 15 is projected to generate $134,694 in new increment revenue shared by overlying taxing jurisdictions of the city, county, school district and technical college.
“We are keeping things open in this district. The way we wrote it is for redevelopment of a mix of commercial, residential or potentially light industrial use,” Grace said. “The district is set up to kind of help make improvements to some areas that are obsolete or vacant with the intent to encourage development there and also the surrounding areas.”
This district could be one that is set up to get donations from other more successful TIDs.
The TID 15 project plan states, “The city intends to remove or assist with the rehabilitation of buildings and improvements where necessary and to construct a series of public capital improvement projects that will eliminate blight, promote redevelopment, increase tax base and create employment opportunities, to serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of properties in Ladysmith’s central business district.”
The city already has rezoned the proposed new hospital site from current R-3 multi-family residential zoning to C-1 commercial. The commission also was told the CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center on Port ArthurRoad near the planned new medical center site will not be relocated from its current location after a purchase could not be settled.
Plan Commission Chairman David Willingham noted the proposals have been moving along for several months.
“This is a lot to chew on,” Willingham said. “I think they are really starting to take shape.”
