At the direction of Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable this week asked insurers to provide accommodations for Wisconsinites suffering economic hardship during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the lives and livelihoods of Wisconsinites,” Afable said. “Now is the time for all of us to come together in common purpose and identify ways we can help those who are struggling.”
The bulletin issued today asks insurers to be flexible with insureds who face economic hardship through measures such as offering non-cancellation periods and deferring premium payments. The bulletin also provides guidance on how insurers can comply with regulatory requirements during the present public health emergency. The full bulletin can be found here.
“Many stakeholders have been stepping up to support people in recent weeks, whether by waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing or providing important information and resources,” Afable said. “I want to thank them for their efforts. Working together, we can help our state weather this public health crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.