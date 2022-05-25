The Ladysmith School Board received an update, Wednesday, on architectural design work getting underway after passage of a $21 million facility construction referendum.
Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects addressed the board at its May 18 meeting.
“We are getting rolling, but we want to make sure we are on our monthly updates,” Wolfert said.
The land survey work is complete.
A request for proposals has been issued to seek bids geo-technical work that will include conducting soil drilling at the site.
“This will be the drill rig that comes out, drills holes and tests the soil. It will tell us the stability of the soil that we are building on. It will help us understand what we have under some of our asphalt areas that we are looking to address and replace. Is the base good? How much base is there? What is below that so we can make good recommendations in terms of designing the actual asphalt pavement?” Wolfert said.
The geo-technical work will get done sometime in the next month to 1.5 months, according to Wolfert.
Sampling for possible locations with asbestos has been completed.
“We are starting to identify where there may be asbestos, or other environmental considerations that we have to align with the construction phasing to make sure we are trying to get ahead of that. We don’t want to plan on June, July and August for renovation and then lose 2 or 3 weeks for asbestos abatement,” Wolfert said. “We are looking to schedule some of that to happen if it is needed during holiday breaks or spring breaks to get ahead so we can really hit the ground running.”
The referendum included money budgeted for asbestos abatement.
“We want to be proactive and get ahead. Air will be tested. Students will not be in the building. It is not a concern in terms of safety. It is a timing consideration,” Wolfert said.
More urgent building needs could be tackled as soon as this summer, according to Wolfert.
These include pool deck tile repair issues that are not large budget items and won’t save much by bidding out the work.
Gymnasium humidification issues are a greater concern, possible taking place this summer.
“We may work with Bartingale to accelerate that unit, whether it is a tweak or whether it is a replacement. We are not exactly sure what that is but we may try and accelerate that to get ahead of that issue and not wait for yet another school year to go by,” Wolfert said.
Architects are working on developing an attractive design and looking at what may need to be bid early, according to Wolfert.
A community engagement meeting also was held last week.
A design committee has been established with the school board receiving regular updates from a Core Planning Team made up of school administrators and department heads. The Core Planning Team will receive updates from three subcommittees tasked with reviewing operations and capital, middle and high school academics and physical education and athletics.
District officials will rely on its website and social media to issue construction updates as well as print media to reach families without children in the schools.
“It isn’t super exciting right now. We don’t have rendering to show and pictures to share, but we don’t also want to ignore them. We want to keep them up to speed on what is happening,” Wolfert said.
School Board President Dustin Mataczynski noted the people in the school should be main sources of information.
“Students and teachers are the most important people to get ideas from because they are living in it,” Mataczynski said. “There are a lot of kids who are extremely interested and looking forward to having a new school.”
Wolfert tempered the enthusiasm, saying much of the $21 million will not be visible to the everyday user, but it is all critically important such as hidden pieces like an elementary school roof and building mechanical equipment.
“So much of it is going to be invested in areas people just don’t see,” Wolfert said. “There will be a lot of visible pieces but it won’t be $21 million of visible pieces. We have to continue to remind the community that what you see isn’t $21 million. There is a great deal of this that is being put in that is essential to the success and longevity of the building.”
Football field and bleacher work will take place during summer 2023.
