Effective immediately, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is temporarily suspending all public involvement meetings and open houses for design and construction projects.
This decision follows the public health directive to avoid meetings of 10 or more people as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.
WisDOT public meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Additionally, WisDOT is reviewing options for alternative meeting formats. Projects will continue to rely on public input to take shape and move forward.
