The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0 at a special meeting, Monday, Sept. 19, to approve the Northland Community Club use of the community center building lower level.
The club wants the facility for a haunted house with tentative dates of Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29 and 31. Hours will be 6-10 p.m.
Restrooms off the teachers lounge room work. No access to the upper level was requested.
The matter was postponed a week as it the request was not listed as an action item at the council’s prior regular meeting on Sept. 19.
This was the only item on the agenda at the special council meeting that adjourned after 5 minutes.
