A group is planning a rally in Rusk County this afternoon in support of minority communities and against discrimination.
A group of local community members will be taking a stand, and a knee, to show support and solidarity with minority communities around the country who continue to feel the pain of discrimination and racism everyday, according to Ladysmith resident Chrysa Ostenso.
"My daughter, Tori, came to me two days ago wanting to provide an opportunity for local people to speak out against racial injustice. So we organized a peaceful demonstration," Ostenso said.
The rally will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, June 5 at the top of the Brooklyn Bridge in Ladysmith. The location is near the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center.
"We will be not only be protesting police brutality and discrimination, and all forms of racial injustice but also voicing our full support for ethical policing and accountability in law enforcement," Ostenso said. "We view the large majority of law enforcement, especially our local departments, as our brothers and sisters and extend our deepest gratitude to them for the work they do day in and day out."
"We are hoping to come together as one family to have the conversation about how we can make sure that the feeling of security we all feel from law enforcement can be extended to members of all colors and backgrounds," Ostenso said.
