The Ladysmith Common Council Finance Committee met Aug. 10, getting started on the city’s 2022 budget. Departments looked at for their first draft of proposed spending were solid waste, parks, engineering, animal shelter, transit, weed & tree, celebrations & entertainment and cemetery.
It appears lifeguarding the beach at Memorial Park in Ladysmith will take on added scrutiny. The city continues to collect an additional $12,000 in taxes as required under a referendum approved by voters in 2008 but spending has fallen short of this mark in recent years due to few applicants for lifeguard job openings. The beach is heavily used during summer, but most days the site remains unstaffed and posted as swim at your own risk.
Celebrations and entertainment proposed spending is somewhat of an extension of parks, showing $85,695 in spending for 2022 compared with $10,000 in revenue. It includes employees working with set-up and clean-up for Mardi Gras, and Christmas/Winter Magic celebrations. The swim beach falls in this department. Discussion on the swim beach pointed out a 2008 referendum allocated $12,000 per year for lifeguards at the Memorial Park beach. The $12,000 amount has not been spent out in previous years. In 2021, no expenditures were allocated to the swim beach as the city had only one applicant for the lifeguard position.
In 2008, a citywide referendum asking permission to exceed the 2 percent levy limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year of 2009, and on an ongoing basis by $12,000 passed on a 775 to 511 vote with 60.26 percent of voters supporting lifeguards. The increase in the levy amount is to be earmarked to fund lifeguards.
At the time, city leaders projected lifeguards will cost the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 in the city an additional $9.63 in property taxes in 2009. That amount rises to $10.27 for the same value home in 2010 and $10.91 for the same value home in the following year. The positions had been funded with private donations in recent years after the city cut lifeguard funding. There were no lifeguards on duty this summer.
Former city resident Heather Tinder spearheaded the successful petition drive that gathered 212 signatures to force the issue onto the ballot.
City officials noted they will need to review the finances from 2008 forward to see what the fund balance is and discuss what to do about it.
Solid waste operations are pretty consistent from year to year, showing proposed 2022 expenditures of $370,348 against anticipated revenues of $370,850. General operations has bumped up a little bit from previous years’ budgets as materials and supplies have gotten more expensive, and dumpsters are costing more to maintain. Equipment fuel and maintenance has likewise been increased compared to 2021. New equipment has been allocated an additional $1,000 mainly to replace dumpsters that are too far gone to repair. The new packer truck lease payment should stay at $20,767.77 for the next 3 years. Landfill charges should not change significantly. Other expenditures are relatively unchanged. Revenues are largely unchanged. The rates are the same, with the exception of sticker sales to the 4 distributors. Even with the reduced distributor rates, the budgeted $135,000 in revenues should be fairly accurate. Overall, the solid waste department is budgeted to operate in 2022 at break-even, or slightly better.
The Parks budget proposal hasn’t changed a great deal from this year, showing $304,169 in expenditures in 2022 against revenues totaling $122,000. General operations, utilities, equipment repairs and purchases, and groundskeeping expenditures vary in total from category to category but on the whole are consistent with previous years. Two larger expenditures to note are $22,000 for the veterans’ mural project, and $80,000 for tennis court repair and refurbishing. The mural project will be offset by revenues received in 2021, and the tennis court project was to be financed through the sale of the city-owned former Mount Senario College athletic fields property on Port Arthur Road to Marshfield Clinic for construction of a new medical center. Net expenditures are roughly $4,000 less than 2021.
The proposed animal shelter budget doesn’t change much. Rusk County projects the city’s portion of animal shelter expenditures, which has historically hovered around the $45,000 mark, and for 2022 is proposed for $53,072 with no incoming revenue. The only additional expenditure is the city’s portion of the debt incurred in the construction of the new building, or $8,072 for 2022.
The mass transit budget proposal remains unchanged from previous years with 2022 expenditures of $13,178 and no incoming revenue. Rusk County Transit Commission uses the city’s input as a local match which secures additional grant funding for them.
The proposed weed and tree management budget proposal is fairly consistent from year to year, showing 2022 expenditures of $37,912 and no revenues. Tree replacement expenditures are accounted for in the parks budget. Expenditures for mowing private lawns are also budgeted here. The budget proposal for next year is slightly lower than this year.
The city’s cemetery budget proposal for next year is the same as the current year with a slight increase in wages and fringes. The proposed budget shows $94,274 in 2022 spending compared with $45,000 in revenue. It was noted 2021 is much more active than 2020 largely due to the pandemic. It’s estimated 2022 will be back to normal spending levels.
