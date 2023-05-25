The city of Ladysmith will crackfill, polyfiber and chipseal several streets this summer. The contract was recently awarded to Scott Construction of Wisconsin Dells.
The roadways to be improved include Garfield Avenue from W. Ninth Street east to its terminal end, E. Third Street S between Lake and Worden avenues, E. Eighth Street S from Worden Avenue south to the railroad tracks, E. Ninth Street S from Worden Avenue south to the railroad tracks, River Avenue from E. Fifth Street N east to the terminal end, E. 11th Street N from Edgewood Avenue to Shady Lane, Pederson Avenue W from W. 10th N to W. 11th N streets and the Pederson Lift Station.
