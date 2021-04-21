The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to allocate up to $75,000 in Tax Incremental District funds toward Memorial Park enhancements, including construction of a new Veterans Pavilion. The TID 11 funding will help match received donations and help cover any cost overages associated with the project that includes the pavilion, handicapped veterans walkway from U.S. 8 to the structure, kitchen and restrooms and new riverwalk trail.
The pavilion is being spearheaded by the Ladysmith Jaycees and Northland Community Club. They already have received donations totaling $62,000 from more than 50 supporters. The city is also submitting grant applications to AARP and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The total project cost, including the walkways, is estimated at $130,000.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, who is helping lead the project, told the council it will promote the river, improve accessibility and encourage recreation. He added if the grant applications are unsuccessful or construction materials rise, the project could become unreachable.
This makes the city contribution pivotal as the original$40,000 planned pavilion, kitchen and restroom is now projected to cost $60,000 due to rising material costs.
“I can’t think of a better way than making these enhancements to the park,” Christianson said. “That is why I wanted to put this request out to the council.”
Christianson called the current TID balances “pretty high” citing TID 8 at $165,000, TID 9 at $382,000 and TID 11 at $727,545. With a sunset date to spend these TID funds approaching, the city is may have to return some of the money to other taxing jurisdictions if they are not used.
“Some of this money needs to be put toward a couple projects here in the next year or two,” Christianson said.
The kitchen and restroom are included in the city’s outdoor recreation plan as a community need.
“There isn’t a whole lot of cushion with the $62,000 that has been raised, and there has been a lot of people pledging support for it,” Christianson said.
It was noted securing TID funds could improve the city’s chances for other grants.
“It will benefit all the residents and it will be to the benefit of visitors,” Christianson said. “The riverwalk, plus the pavilion and new restrooms and adding the new walkway in along the top of the pavilion into the center of the park would be a great way to highlight the river.”
Concern was raised that the city’s large contribution could hinder future fundraising.
“Does that stop people from donating if people know the project is going to cost $130,000 and we now have $130,000?” Ald. Marty Reynolds said. “Does it stop people and organizations from contributing?”
Christianson said the city’s contribution only ”reinforces the project.”
“It gives it a little legitimacy,” Christianson said. “You are telling them basically whether we get the grants or not, the project they put their funding toward is going to happen.”
Mayor Kalvin Vacho said there have been other concerns voiced around the city. “It seems like an awful lot of money to put a path through a park to walk the river when there are a lot of potholes around the city,” he said.
