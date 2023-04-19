Judge

A Bruce man was sentenced on Monday for making false materials statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security concerning foreign workers. 

Alfredo Aguilar, 52, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 18 months in prison.  Aguilar was ordered to pay restitution to the non-citizen workers in the amount of $1,144,694 and a civil penalty in the amount of $210,696. Aguilar pleaded guilty to these charges on Jan. 13 and has paid over the full fine and restitution for the immigrant workers.  

