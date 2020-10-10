The Ladysmith High School Student Council would like to announce that this year’s homecoming week, or perhaps "HomeCOVIDing Week" will begin on Monday, Oct. 12.
This year’s theme is Lumberjack Pride. This year’s homecoming activities and dress-up days will allow students to show their school spirit.
The dress-up days are as follows:
Monday: NetFlix Binge Day — Students are invited to show what they would wear to settle for a couple seasons of their favorite NetFlix series. (School Dress Code applies)
Tuesday: Vacation Day — Cancelling plans due to COVID got you down? We got you covered…...come dressed to enjoy your dream vacation!!
Wednesday: Workout Wednesday — Quarantine Fifteen find you? Well, come dressed to work it off…..just work it off, work it off!
Thursday: Country Jack/City Jack — There haven't been many formals or square dances this year so let’s get ready to strut our stuff. Seniors and sophomores are invited to dress in their formal best for the ball. Juniors and freshman are invited to come in their country hoe-down best.
Friday: Purple and Gold Day!! — What would Homecoming be without a chance to flood the halls with Purple and Gold!!! Show your school spirit!!
This year being a bit different, homecoming organizers know the community will have to support student-athletes and band members from a distance.
Many of the sports teams have events next week. Some will be streamed and available on Facebook or the school website for viewing.
Jackie Wallin has qualified for the WIAA State Girls Golf Meet and will travel to Kohler for the Wisconsin State Tournament on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13. Good Luck, Jackie!!
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Ladysmith cross country team will be participating in their conference meet, and the girls volleyball team will be traveling to Bloomer to take on the Blackhawks. While these teams are not on their home turf, we wish them luck and will cheer from here.
The coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place Wednesday morning. Coronation will be live-streamed on Lumberjack TV at 11:10 a.m. and the recording will be available on Facebook and on the district website later in the day. You can find Lumberjack TV on the district website at www.ladysmith.k12.wi.us.
The Ladysmith High School Student Council, Ladysmith High School Marching Band and High School Athletic teams will host a Reverse Parade from 6-7 p.m. The 2020 Homecoming Court, Band and teams will line the parade route on the Ladysmith High School Grounds, and community members are invited to load their cars, roll down their windows and drive along the route to cheer their teams, honk their support and enjoy the band.
Cars will enter the parade route from the entrance to the high school grounds located on E. 16th Street by the tennis courts and follow the signs to the north parking lot.
On Thursday evening there are two homecoming week sporting events! The Trident swim team will host Colby in the high school pool at 5:30 p.m. Trident will celebrate Parent’s Night and Senior Night at this meet. Viewers can watch the Trident swimmers on livestream on the Ladysmith Athletics Facebook Page.
The Ladysmith Volleyball team will host Hayward in the Ladysmith High School Gymnasium. The JV match will start at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity will begin around 7 p.m. Viewers can watch the bump, set, spike action live streamed on Ladysmith Athletics Facebook page and cheer on their favorite hitter from the comforts of home.
Friday, the pep assembly will begin at 2:15 p.m. in the LHS gym. Our socially distanced — student body only — Pep Assembly will include our Pep Band, Athletic Teams and our 2020 Homecoming Court. Our students are looking forward to this opportunity to celebrate the student athletes and senior band members.
Our mighty Lumberjacks play the Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks Friday night with kick off at 7 p.m. The team may be on the young side, but they have heart and play hard.
While attendance at the game is limited; they appreciate all the fans that listen on our local radio station, honk from the road, cheer from home and follow all the coverage in the Ladysmith News.
