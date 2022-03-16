Rusk County reported only “medium” COVID-19 case activity between Feb. 23 and March 8, the most recent two-week window into the illness available through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Rusk County is among three counties statewide reporting lower threats of acquiring the illness, along with Washington and Walworth counties in the far southeastern part of the state.
Only Buffalo County in far west-central Wisconsin is still reporting “very high” case activity.
DHS officials measure case activity as a combination of burden and trajectory. Confirmed case activity is an important starting metric to understand current COVID-19 levels in a community.
Rusk County currently has five or fewer cases of COVID-19, translating to medium case activity. This categorization is created by combining Rusk county’s moderate burden of 28.5 per 100,000 people and their trajectory showing no significant change in cases.
Statewide, Wisconsin COVID-19 activity is still “high” with a 139.4 case burden per 100,000 people. Still, this burden has declined 32 percent in the last two weeks of data.
Barron, Chippewa, Price, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn counties adjacent to Rusk County still have “high” case level activity.
For the first time since last July, Wisconsin is averaging fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases per day. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a 7-day average of 392, the rolling average down from 402 the day before.
Vaccination numbers saw a big jump in Friday’s report. The increase of 8,157 doses administered to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents was more than the past two days combined and the largest one-day increase since February 4. More than half of these (4,660) were booster shots for Wisconsin residents, but the number of Wisconsinites getting their first dose (824) was the most in eight days and the number completing their vaccine series (1,592) was the most in 14 days.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported last Friday there were 313 COVID-19 hospitalized patients statewide, three less than the day before and 130 less than the week before. WHA said 55 patients were in ICU, five less than the day before and 22 less than the week before.
WHA reported last Friday northwestern Wisconsin, including Rusk County, has 24 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, two more than the day before and six less than the week before. WHA said three patients were in ICU, unchanged from the day before and two more than the week before.
No county is seeing rising rates, according to DHS data.
Reflecting the dramatic decline in case activity is the ongoing decline in the state’s seven-day rolling-average, which now sits at its lowest point since mid-September.
On March 9, state health officials recorded 1,602 new confirmed cases. As a result, the rolling-average slid again, to 1,629 cases per day over the preceding week.
Rusk County continues to rank near the bottom in COVID-19 vaccinations with 43.2 percent of the total population receiving at least one dose, 41.3 percent completing the series and 22.2 percent getting the booster shot. This compares with state totals of 64.0 percent of the total population receiving at least one dose, 60.6 percent completing the series and 33.1 percent getting the booster shot.
In its most recent weekly COVID update released last Friday, Rusk County health officials report seven new cases and one new hospitalization in the prior week. Since the pandemic arrived in the U.S. in early 2020, the county has reported 3,228 positive cases, 212 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
There have been 1.58 million COVID cases and 13,713 deaths statewide. There have been 79.4 million cases and 966,000 deaths nationally. There have been 455 million cases and 6.04 million deaths worldwide.
State DHS officials support the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) metrics used to determine the risk level of COVID-19 in communities. Widespread access to vaccines and testing, available treatment options, and high levels of population immunity have combined to make a new approach to monitoring and preventing COVID-19 possible. Under the new COVID-19 Community Levels metrics, wearing a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings is recommended only when a particular community is experiencing “high” COVID-19 Community Levels unless you or someone you live with is at high risk for severe disease.
With this new guidance, universal masking in schools is recommended in areas with “high” COVID-19 Community Levels. People who are immunocompromised or have a high risk for severe disease are encouraged to talk with their health care provider about COVID-19 prevention strategies. These changes are intended to prevent COVID-19 from straining our health care systems while allowing communities, organizations, and individuals to make decisions based on their own unique circumstances. DHS urges Wisconsinites to respect settings where masks are still required, such as on public transportation and in health care settings.
“The availability of vaccines, boosters, testing, and effective treatments has moved us into a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Thanks to these tools, we can more effectively prevent or reduce the risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. However, this does not mean the pandemic is over. COVID-19 will continue to spread in our communities, so we must be ready to do what we can to prevent it from overwhelming our hospitals and health care systems.”
Regardless of where people live, CDC and DHS officials recommend everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. It is also recommended people continue to wear a mask around others and get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“We urge all Wisconsinites to continue using a combination of COVID-19 prevention strategies that will allow us to continue with our daily lives while keeping community members safe and healthy,” Timberlake said.
COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. As with vaccines for other diseases, people who are up to date are protected best. CDC recommends that everyone ages 5 years and older get their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone ages 12 years and older also receive a booster shot.
Find a COVID-19 vaccine or booster: Search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you. The Rusk County Health Department also may be contacted at 715-532-2299.
