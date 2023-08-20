John Terrill worked 37 years as editor of the Ladysmith News. He died on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, after a six-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Since his death, many have shared their memories of Terrill over the years, including some who worked with him at the paper and others who interacted with him in government and the community.
A moment of silence to honor Terrill was held this week, Monday, at the Ladysmith Common Council meeting.
Terrill came to Ladysmith as a 22-year-old budding journalist in February of 1971. He had never set foot in Ladysmith, and had never seen a copy of the Ladysmith News. His only contact was a short phone conservation with then-publisher Donald Bell.
Terrill spent his entire newspaper career with the “News,” before retiring on Aug. 29, 2008.
Ladysmith News Publisher Jim Bell called Terrill a good friend and an excellent journalist.
“We worked together for many of the years he served as editor of The Ladysmith News in the letterpress days when we were just one production step away from Johann Gutenberg, the inventor of mechanical movable type. That improvement was the invention of the linotype. We also hunted and fished together and shared attendance at the Congregational Church,” Bell said.
Bell added, “Perhaps our most sobering experience of shared journalism was our response to a fatal automobile accident just west of Ladysmith on Highway 8. John walked up to the accident scene and returned to say, ‘We’ve got to get our of here.’” The two accident victims were current, long-time employees of The Ladysmith News.”
Former Ladysmith Mayor Dan Gudis, one of the city’s longest serving mayors, spoke highly of Terrill.
“For a guy who was not a man from Ladysmith, John knew more about the people and the city than many of those who lived here,” Gudis said.
Gudis, who called Terrill, “not a man to make mistakes,” began on the council as alderman on April 27, 1987, and then as mayor in 2002, being re-elected in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012. He retired from the council in 2014 after not seeking re-election following nearly 25 years in city government. He got to know Terrill well.
“He is going to be sorely missed,” Gudis said.
In 1971, Terrill drove to Ladysmith following a classic winter blizzard, got a room at the Davis Motel and set off in 25 degree below zero temperatures for his first day of work. His car didn’t start, so he began walking. A stranger stopped to give him a ride. That was the first of many acts of kindness by county residents Terrill always remembered.
Terrill had breakfast in Pete and Dorothy’s cafe on W. Second Street. He overheard a guy who was dressed in a red flannel shirt with suspenders talking about a “new guy” coming that day. Terrill thought this individual was a lumberjack, but he turned out to be former Ladysmith News Editor Bob Inabnit, the man who held the position for nine years and that he would succeed.
After less than two weeks of training, Terrill was on his own. He was reporter, editor, photographer and sports editor. He learned to take pictures with a classic 9-pound Graphic press camera. The 4x5 inch sheets of film were developed and printed at DuBois Studio, which stood where Jim Schultz’s barber shop was then and next to where Rock’n Nutrition now operates.
With help from Jim Bell, the current publisher of the Ladysmith News, he processed some of the pictures on a German-made engraving machine in the basement of the studio.
Jim and Don Bell worked in the front office of the News building, which once housed Gypsy Treasures Antiques and is now Li’l Hunnies. Alice Stine was secretary and Irene Stine was proofreader and part-time Linotype operator. Selma Conklin came in weekly to write the “local” happenings, “Heard Over the Backyard Fence.”
The editor’s desk was in the back shop, not the front office.
Terrill pounded out stories on an R.C. Allen manual typewriter and handed them to Frank Petit or Jim Meli, who set them on the Linotype, which cast each line into slugs one column wide and .918 inches high (“type high”). The lines of type were placed in a galley, inked and proofed by laying a narrow strip of newsprint over them and pounding with a wooden block and mallet to make an impression.
The Linotype machine was a mechanical marvel. There were mats (liny molds) for each letter and punctuation mark which dropped out of a magazine when the operator hit the proper key. When there were enough mats to fill a column of type, the operator hit a handle and molten lead flowed into the mats to cast a line of type. The mats then were transferred by an elevator to the top of the machine for distribution back into the magazine.
Each mat had a notched key which released it into the correct channel. The jingling of metal mats dropping into the magazine was constant background “music.”
The ads were set an a larger Linotype machine operated by Hamid Herron and later Tom Bell. Harry Busse laid out the ads.
Seeing a newspaper assembled in the days of hot type was something to behold. It was very labor intensive. The lines of lead type, engravings and headlines had to be placed inside a metal chase that held a single page of the paper and locked so they could be carried to the press downstairs. A locked chase could weigh 75 pounds or more.
LaVerne Martin, Harry Busse, Stanley Foltyn and Mike Bell did the bull work and ran the press.
After a few months, Terrill learned to do the layout of the front page, placing the stories and engravings into the chase and setting the larger headlines in a composing stick by pulling letters and spaces from the job case, one at a time. He let the printers lock the chase so it wouldn’t be his responsibility if it pied. That was every printer’s nightmare.
The News changed to offset printing and moved into its present building (the former Gustafson Dairy) in August of 1976. That was a learning curve for everyone and especially the “old school” printers.
Then came primitive word processing computers and eventually sophisticated computers that do just about everything when they’re working right.
Over his nearly 38 years as editor, Terrill saw just about everything. Some people change jobs every five years looking for something different or new; he stayed in one place and experienced it all.
Terrill went to fatal car wrecks, fatal plane crashes, fatal fires and drownings. He once described covering them as necessary, but difficult. That was especially true when Ladysmith News printer LaVerne Martin and his wife, Jeanne, were killed in a car crash west of Club 8 in 1975.
Terrill went to the scene not knowing they were involved and recognized their car. He had talked to LaVerne, who was about to retire, a few hours earlier that day.
On the positive side for Terrill were the centenarians he met and interviewed. He estimated there to be more than 30 of them. One traveled west in a wagon train led by Buffalo Bill. Another befriended Orville and Wilbur Wright’s sister at college and got to meet them. Probably the luckiest was a man who survived the Phillips fire as a young child.
Terrill also befriended Rusk County’s World War I veterans and sometimes attended their monthly meetings and conventions. He knew their experiences would die with them and shared some of their stories. One of the most interesting, for Terrill, was told by a blind veteran who was in France near the end of the conflict. He was a wireless operator and during a test pounded out a message about the war ending. He believes that message was received by someone and accepted as fact, resulting in a false armistice.
Terrill was truly glad to have had the opportunity to spend time with Rusk County’s last World War I veteran and write detailed stories about his experience in France, driving an eight-team hitch that pulled the French artillery pieces used by American doughboys.
In 1985, Terrill compiled a centennial book marking the 100 year anniversary of the city of Ladysmith. It is entitled Ladysmith Lore, 1885: A Photo Album. The 96-page book was digitized by the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2011.
His notoriety was eclipsed by his dog, “Heather,” whose antics were recorded in the “Tails, Trails and Tales” column that he wrote for over 15 years.
He always looked forward to the Rusk County Fair, because it was an opportunity to photograph 4-H and FFA youth with their prized animals.
He was an active member of the Rusk County Historical Society for many years and served as its president.
He served on the Ladysmith Park Board for many years and was its chairman.
Ladysmith News General Manager Leslie Harmon remembered a story John once told her: One day John told me about the first time he had met me. I was 2-years-old. He said my mom had brought me to the News office when it was still in the old building on 2nd Street. He told me that he looked at me and said, “Well, aren’t you the cutest thing!” He then told me that I responded to him by scrunching up my nose and sticking my tongue out at him. John then let out his famous chuckle and said, “And you haven’t changed a bit!”
“John could be very serious, especially when it came to his job and this paper, but he truly had a great sense of humor,” Harmon said. “I had the privilege of working with him for many years. I learned a lot from him, and I like to think he learned a little from me.”
Harmon said she saw Terrill shortly before he passed away at the News office.
“We talked about Heaven and how wonderful our next better life would be there, and we joked about whether or not there is gin in Heaven,” Harmon said. “I will miss his visits to the news office to shoot the breeze with me and get caught up all that was going on in our lives. Our last talk was shortly before he passed away. It’s as if it was predestined for us to see each other for the first and last time at the newspaper.”
Harmon noted Terrill’s roles at the paper and in the area, covering local news for the Ladysmith News for 38 years.
“John meant a lot to this paper and to our community and, of course, his family and friends. Our loss is Heaven’s gain. He will be missed by me until we meet again at a news office somewhere in Heaven,” Harmon said.
In calling for a moment of silence at this week’s city council meeting, Mayor Bob Grotzinger, commended Terrill, calling him “the historian of the area.”
“As a young man I read his column, Tails and Trails,” Grotzinger said.
Grotzinger also cited Terrill’s pictorial historical book, Ladysmith Lore, 1885: A Photo Album. He said he spent time recently looking through the book.
“A lot of the information was from him,” Grotzinger said.
Former City Administrator Al Christianson, Sr., described Terrill as the foremost historian of Rusk County “and a dear friend.” He called Terrill, “Someone I admired for his character and enjoyed for his company.”
“We made several forays into the Blue Hills or other destinations seeking the locations of places like the ‘high bridge’ and a long-gone lumber camp off the Pokegama Spur,” said Christianson, Sr. “While enjoying the annual release of bock beer, he gave me insights into local history I’d never have known otherwise.”
Christianson, Sr., described their strong relationship.
“We stood up for each other’s weddings and for each other’s convictions. Like many of you, I turned first to his Looking Back column in the weekly Ladysmith News,” said Christianson, Sr. “He often told me of what he uncovered in past issues as he was writing his next column and his face lit up as he did. Our history became his history and nobody told it better.”
While once fishing upper Josie Creek long ago, Bell and Terrill discovered and took photos of a marijuana growing operation. Following publication of the story, they got word via a back-channel threat that they should be concerned about their health. They both kept loaded guns near their front doors for several weeks.
A note that perhaps the person most unhappy with the story was the district attorney at that time, according to Bell.
“I shared time on the phone and bedside with John before he passed away. We talked about death and dying a lot. John accepted the inevitable,” Bell said. “He said many times he was lucky because he felt no pain, all while struggling to breathe. I promised John just before he died that we would be pals again in the afterlife. He nodded his head and shook my hand.”
Terrill called Ladysmith a good fit for him, and had absolutely no regrets about spending his entire career here. Ladysmith was his home, he planned to stay and he did.
There are many good people in this county, according to Terrill, and he felt fortunate to have gotten to know many of them through his job.
When Terrill was approaching retirement, people would ask him, “What are you going to do with your time?”
Terrill had that figured out. He had a number of hobbies and thought about developing some new ones.
He thought he would finally have time to spend in the outdoors hunting, fishing, hiking and exploring.
He also planned to continue playing piano for area nursing home residents, volunteering for the Rusk County Historical Society and Boy Scouts and cruising the county in his 1948 Plymouth.
He also hoped to revive his passion for astronomy.
He thought the question people should instead be asking him is, “Won’t you miss it?’
“I won’t miss the evening meetings or the long hours, but I will miss interviewing and meeting interesting people, and supporting 4-H youth and Scouts through publicizing their good deeds in words and pictures,” Terrill wrote in a story at the time of his retirement in 2008. “I can’t imagine watching a parade or attending a community celebration without a camera around my neck. That will be hard. Some people know me only as ‘the camera man,’ and I figure I have taken 200,000 pictures over my career.”
Newspapers do more than document the happenings from week to week; they provide a historical record of life in a community, according to Terrill. Fifty years from now someone will look at the current issue of the Ladysmith News to get a sense of what life was like in 2008, he said.
“I can page through the newspaper files to any week from 1971 to present and know what I did that week. The stories and pictures provide a permanent record. That’s something truly unique to the newspaper profession,” Terrill said.
Terrill was happy he would still be contributing to the Ladysmith News, writing the Looking Back column and doing feature stories from time to time.
“I owe so much to the wonderful people of Rusk County and hope I’ve served them well. I also owe a lot to the Bell family who have supported me over the years,” Terrill said.
In the story that ran about Terrill in the Feb. 18, 1971, Ladysmith News, he said he hoped to gain a wealth of experience working at the News. He noted too many journalism graduates start out on big daily newspapers where the initial work is often limited and discouraging.
He said a weekly paper provides an opportunity to “dig right in to every facet of newspaper work — from photography to news writing, page layout and editing.”
“I certainly was right about that,” Terrill wrote about his career in journalism, spanning 38 years covering Ladysmith and Rusk County.
Terrill called retirement a change in direction. He returned one week afterward, filling in at Sports Editor.
His Looking Back column continued and will continue.
“Thanks for the memories,” Terrill wrote at the time of his retirement about his career at the Ladysmith News.
