A local outdoor enthusiast who admits to having a “snowmobile addiction” went sledding for a cause recently, logging more than 500 miles on the trails in a single day and helping raise more than $154,000 to help individuals coping with cancer.
John Krell participated with a pack of other volunteers riding in this year’s Valentine 500 Mile Snowmobile Ride. These volunteers obtained pledges and donations to see if they can meet the challenge of endurance sledding in a single day.
The V500 is a tale of a rider, a sled and miles of snow. It is part of the annual Snowball Cancer Challenge to support the Keller Family Community Foundation. KFCF is a non-profit foundation based out of Richmond, Minn.
The foundation’s mission is to seek prevention, treatment and improvement of the quality of lives of those living with cancer. It awards grants to qualified recipients throughout the year.
The ride and its cause has become so popular, organizers held two runs this year. The first run was held on Feb. 10 and the second on Feb. 17. They started and ended at Lake Gogebic Motel in Bergland, Mich., in the Upper Peninsula.
“The V500 adds a wow factor to the fundraiser,” Krell said. “People are often astounded by the thought of 500 miles, with most calling me insane.”
Snowmobilers typically travel 30 to 75 miles on day trips, according to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association 2021 Snowmobiling Fact Book. For overnight trips, distances traveled normally range between 100 and 150 miles per day.
Krell estimates most experienced riders have personal bests around 200 miles in a day. His previous daily high was 378 miles.
The V500 raised a total of $154,535 this year, exceeding the $122,200 goal by $32,335.
The $4,654 raised by Krell was the sixth most.
Keller Family Community Foundation
Minnesota resident Nick Keller has been an avid snowmobiler for 39 years. He had been a distance snowmobiler averaging 200 plus miles a day and over 5,000 miles a season. He is known throughout the areas as “the mileage man.” He is an active member in the local snowmobile club and with the local/state snowmobile associations. He has also been involved in various other community organizations, volunteering his time and talents.
Keller marked the 20th anniversary of the death of his mother, Mary Jane Keller, in March 2009. Mary Jane died of breast cancer at the age of 56 when Nick was 34 years old.
The Snowball Cancer Challenge was one way Nick would be honoring his mother and celebrating his own life as he himself turned 56 in April of 2010.
While snowmobiling in Wisconsin Nick met a woman named Jane Sheline during the winter of 2007. Jane was a deputy sheriff with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin and diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. Jane did not have long to live. During that visit they got to know each other and Jane asked Nick and the fellow snowmobilers to help her fulfill a wish of hers before she died. Jane wanted to learn to drive a snowmobile and go on a snowmobile ride. In February 2008, Nick helped fulfill her wish. Jane enjoyed her adventure and wished for a second trip the following winter. Jane became too ill to go on the second trip and died in March 2009.
Through the foundation started with members of Nick’s family, Nick wanted to attempt to break the world record for most miles snowmobiled in 60 consecutive days as a fundraiser. He wanted to raise awareness, resources, and money to help people with cancer and their families. As he himself has many friends and family that have cancer, are survivors of cancer, or who have died of cancer.
The Keller Family Community Foundation has planned events to raise awareness and money for cancer including the Snowball Cancer Challenge. This event has allowed snowmobilers to ride with Nick during his attempt to break the record. The website also offers people the opportunity to donate money via a secure website or by mailing checks directly to the foundation.
The Snowball Cancer Challenge has evolved some through the years. It first started as Nick’s quest to set the record for miles on snowmobile in 60 days, but he needed a reason to do it. That was the start for the Keller Family Community Foundation in 2010.
Nick broke that record again in the 2011 Challenge and from that evolved the Snowmobile Cancer Challenge Valentine 500 nicknamed the V500.
“Those first couple years there were only 5 or 6 riders so you can see it has definitely snowballed,” Krell said.
Krell doesn’t remember exactly how he discovered the challenge, but he immediately knew it was something he wanted to do.
“The two biggest things that held me back were that I am not good at asking people for help anything, especially money so the fundraising portion was intimidating. Secondly, I couldn’t find anyone else to sign up with me,” Krell said. “Finally, I decided I couldn’t wait anymore and signed up on my own.”
Shortly after Krell sent the email, Nick called back and they talked for about an hour.
“We connected immediately on so many levels,” Krell said.
Why did he do it?
Krell signed up for the V500. He participated in the Feb. 17 run.
Krell lost his grandfather, Jerry Hoogland, to colon cancer in 2010 and his grandmother, Ardith Krell, this past July to Myelodysplastic syndromes, conditions sometimes called pre-leukemia that can occur when the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow become abnormal.
Krell’s mother, Jennifer, is a breast cancer survivor.
Pairing his family’s health history and his passion for snowmobiling, Krell discovered the Snowball Cancer V500 and Keller Family Community Foundation the perfect way for him to try and make a difference.
“Unfortunately, most everyone has faced the heart wrenching experience of watching a loved one undergo radiation and chemotherapy,” Krell said.
Hitting the trail
This was Krell’s first time doing the V500. He was grouped with 11 other riders.
The V500 took nearly 17 hours in total with about 12-1/2 hours of seat time and 4 hours of stopped time for fuel and trailside maintenance.
There was no breakfast, lunch or dinner. There was barely time for a candy bar and a sports drink at the gas station before returning to the trail.
The group’s ride began in Bergland, Mich., and went through the Keweenaw Peninsula to Copper Harbor and High Rock Bay. The route looped back down to Greenland then before meandering to Iron River and finally back to Bergland.
Krell finished the V500 with 504 miles on the trip meter of his Ski-doo.
The challenge of riding 500 miles in one day is incomparable to the physical, mental and financial challenges cancer patients endure, according to Krell.
Although Krell was grouped with other riders, his V500 is a tale of a rider, a sled and miles of snow.
“My ride was a time of focus, reflection and prayer for all who have and will face this ugly burden,” Krell said.
He thanks those who supported him along the way and on the trail. He has already registered for next year’s ride.
Those who have donated posted motivational and inspirational messages that kept Krell company on the marathon ride through the winter wilderness of the Upper Peninsula.
Krell set a goal of raising $1,000. He was rewarded by numerous sponsors with donations totaling $4,654 to help families fight cancer.
Peggy Novak wrote, “For those who survived and those who didn?t. Thanks, John, for supporting this cause!”
Tammy Sirek wrote, “Way too many are affected by cancer. Thank you for doing this!!!”
Gary Mincoff wrote, “500 miles will be an awesome day!”
Many snowmobile clubs in Rusk County also contributed.
Final thoughts
The challenge is a wild ride of emotions, according to Krell, but at the end of the day it was his choice to put his mind and body through the test of endurance.
“Cancer doesn’t give you a choice,” Krell said.
Along the ride, Krell was in a group of other riders but alone with his thoughts.
“I thought a lot, not just about my family and friends but my fellow riders, their loved ones and those who felt alone, tired and despaired,” Krell said.
Krell called snowmobilers a tremendous cross-section of people as evidenced by the incredible network of volunteers it takes just to make snowmobiling happen.
“The whole sport is rooted in family and community, Krell said.
The ride is assisted in part by the Gogebic Range Trail Authority - ORV & Snowmobile Club Groomers that were out all day and all night preparing for the Snowball Cancer Valentine 500 Ride.
Like the snowmobile trail system in Rusk County, it is a team effort with local clubs, land owners, tourism groups and hundreds of others.
In this case, the crew rides 500 miles to support cancer patients. The fund provides prepaid visa cards for cancer patients, routed through hospitals in their program. The funds are used to cover their gas, hotels, food bills and whatever expense they face during cancer treatments.
“We are so proud to anchor the ride on our trail system and we cannot say enough about these guys. Snowmobilers doing good for greater good. They are a cornerstone of sledclubs everywhere,” groomer organizers said.
Krell is involved in the local snowmobiling community. He is humbled by the great work done to keep snowmobiling at the forefront if winter recreation. He is grateful for those who supported him and other riders on the trails and in the Snowball Cancer Challenge Valentine 500.
“I thank you all so deeply for you support no matter how big or small,” Krell said.
Donation pledges can be submitted online at www.donate.snowballcancer.org.
