Homeowners, renters, farmers, rural property owners and businesses in Rusk County can dispose of unwanted chemicals, pesticides or other hazardous waste at the annual Cleansweep Household Hazardous Waste Collection which will be Thursday, June 22, at the Rusk County Highway Shop across from OJ Falge Park. NWRPC runs Cleansweep programs in nine counties so call them at 715-635-2197 if you can’t make the Rusk County date or have your friend or neighbor bring in your items.
There is no charge for households that bring in hazardous material and farmers can bring in 200 pounds of agricultural hazardous waste for free. There are reasonable fees for businesses and farmers with greater than 200 pounds. Pre-registration is required for businesses and those with large quantities of hazardous waste. Contact Zach Davis at zach.davis@veolia.com at least two weeks in advance.
Acceptable Cleansweep items include: acetone, aerosol cans (empty ones too), 1# propane tanks, antifreeze, artist’s paints, auto body repair products, battery acid, brake fluid, button batteries, some car wax, contact cement, driveway sealer, fertilizer, fiberglass epoxy, floor care products, liquid freon, fungicide, furniture polish, gasoline and other fuels, solvent-based glue, hair remover, household cleaners, insect spray, lighter fluid, metal polish, mothballs, nail polish and remover, oil base paint, oven cleaner, paint thinner, paint stripper, parts cleaner, pesticides, pool chemicals, rat poison, shellac, shoe polish, spot remover, stain, stump remover, transmission fluid, turpentine, varnish, weed killer, wood filler, wood preservative and much more.
If you are in doubt whether a product is considered hazardous waste, please call the Northwest Regional Planning Commission at 715-635-2197.
Not accepted are latex paint, motor oil, alkaline batteries, Freon 11 & 12, explosives, ammunition, radioactive material, compressed gas cylinders, and infectious or medical waste.
Other collections offered at Cleansweep include tires, electronics and appliances, pharmaceuticals and sharps and universal waste. Call the Recycling Department at 715-532-2167 for prices or visit ruskcounty.org/recycling.
Household pharmaceuticals that will be accepted include prescription and over-the-counter medications such as pills, capsules, ointments, liquids, sprays, creams, inhalers, vials and drops. This collection is for residents only.
Radioactive or chemotherapy medications, IV bags and tubing will not be accepted. Contact your health provider for disposal options for those materials. Animal and pet medications will also be accepted. Leave the medications in their original containers so they can be identified. If you have privacy concerns, simply blacken out your personal information on the container, but please leave the drug name on the bottle so it can be properly inventoried.
The event will also accept sharps at the pharmaceutical collection from residents only. Sharps must be placed by owner into provided containers.
“We will not accept containers filled with sharps. You must place them into our containers. Limited space is available. Information will be available for year-round local sharps collection programs,” organizers said.
The tire recycling program provides an opportunity for Rusk County residents to dispose of their discarded tires for a low fee. Waste tires present a health hazard and are fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other insects. Large stockpiles of waste tires pose a fire hazard. Fees for tires include: $3 for tires 12 inches and under; $4 for tires 13 to 15 inches; and $7 for tires 16 inches to 19 inches. Those that bring tires with rims, large quantities or tires 20 inches and greater will need to be weighed and will be charged $300/ton ($.15/pound). Businesses and municipalities are also encouraged to utilize this collection.
For more information and pricing, contact Recycling Coordinator Charmaine Riddle at the Rusk County Recycling Department at 715-532-2167 or charmaine@ruskcountywi.us.
These Cleansweep collections are funded by grants awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection along with county levy funds and are operated by Northwest Regional Planning Commission with assistance by the Rusk County Recycling Department, Bee Line Tire Recycling and Northcentral Recyclers. There will be a donation can at each site for those that wish to contribute towards the Cleansweep program.
This event does not accept large garbage items.
