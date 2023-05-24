Homeowners, renters, farmers, rural property owners and businesses in Rusk County can dispose of unwanted chemicals, pesticides or other hazardous waste at the annual Cleansweep Household Hazardous Waste Collection which will be Thursday, June 22, at the Rusk County Highway Shop across from OJ Falge Park.  NWRPC runs Cleansweep programs in nine counties so call them at 715-635-2197 if you can’t make the Rusk County date or have your friend or neighbor bring in your items.     

There is no charge for households that bring in hazardous material and farmers can bring in 200 pounds of agricultural hazardous waste for free. There are reasonable fees for businesses and farmers with greater than 200 pounds. Pre-registration is required for businesses and those with large quantities of hazardous waste. Contact Zach Davis at zach.davis@veolia.com at least two weeks in advance.  

