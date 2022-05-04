Gov. Tony Evers announced this week he is seeking applicants for district attorneys in Adams, Iowa, Lincoln, Portage and Rusk counties.
The appointments will fill vacancies being created by the election of each county’s district attorney to their respective county’s circuit court. The new district attorneys will serve for the remainder of the unexpired terms that end January 2025.
In Rusk County, District Attorney Annette Barna was elected Rusk County Circuit Court Judge in the Spring Election. She will succeed current Judge Steven P. Anderson, who is retiring when his term expires July 31.
The primary role of the district attorney’s office is to prosecute all adult criminal and juvenile delinquent acts.
Judges serve 6 year terms, elected in the spring. District attorneys serve 4 year terms, elected in the fall.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wed., May 25. Applicants should specify the county for which they are applying in the subject line of their email.
The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.
For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
