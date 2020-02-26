Calls for service to the Ladysmith Police Department increased in several noteworthy areas last year, according to its 2019 annual report.
The department saw traffic crash investigations substantially rise 29.2 percent from 89 such calls in 2018 compared with 115 calls last year. There were 72 traffic crash investigations in 2017. Last year’s crashes included 59 incidents listed as property damage more than $1,000 in losses, nine hit-and-runs and one fatal motorcycle crash.
The department saw disorderly conduct investigations rise 9.9 percent from 101 such calls in 2018 compared with 111 calls last year. There were 87 disorderly conduct investigations in 2017.
The department saw domestic abuse investigations resulting in arrest rise 11.1 percent from 18 such calls in 2018 compared with 20 calls last year. There were 20 such calls in 2017.
The department saw sexual assault/sex offense investigations rise 58.8 percent from 17 such calls in 2018 compared with 27 calls last year. There were 14 such calls in 2017.
In 2019, the department issued more tickets for municipal traffic, ordinance and criminal traffic violations than the previous two years. There were 389 tickets issued last year, or 21.2 more than the 321 issued the previous year. The department issued 262 tickets in 2017.
Police Chief Kevin Julien presented the report last week to the city’s police and fire commission and this week to the Ladysmith Common Council. In the document, he states his department will continue to use its new electronic speed board in problem areas around the city while also monitoring the Wisconsin Department of Transportation community mapping crash data in an effort to promote safer driving conditions, improve public safety and attempt to reduce traffic crashes.
“Moving forward in 2020, the Ladysmith Police Department will continue to make traffic enforcement a priority,” Julien said.
Overall, there were 2,936 calls for service last year compared with 2,927 the previous year for a 0.3 percent increase. Both years have been much more than the 2,664 calls in 2017.
Mental health calls decreased slightly to 117 last year compared with 125 the previous year. Many of these calls last year required assessments from Rusk County Department of Health & Human Services social workers. These responses take between two and five hours. Last year, Ladysmith police handled eight of the 14 total emergency detention holds in the county with each requiring transport to a facility outside the city and taking an estimated 4-10 hours of officer time depending on where the transportation went.
The year ended without any major issues, internally or externally, according to Julien. He credited this to the quality group of officers and office staff that includes himself, six officers and an office manager. He also praised officer Bob Stolp, who completed his 10th year with the department but is resigning effective March 5 to pursue a career outside law enforcement.
The department spent $898,537 of its $953,550 budget for 2019 and returned $55,013 back to the city’s general fund.
Most of the savings came in the form of $11,337 in wages and $26,835 in fringes, according to Julien. This is mostly due to using only a small portion of the $30,000 part-time officer budget, he said.
Due to the well-known issues surrounding hiring and maintaining a part-time officer it was decided mid-year to end this position and expand the department’s 2020 budget to make this a full-time position.
Two main line items where the department went over budget last year was for legal counsel due to complicated public records requests that needed guidance from legal counsel and arms and ammunition that resulted from an over-order.
Last year, officers worked 529 overtime hours.
The department is fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, according to Julien.
“It is the department’s hope that overtime costs can be cut with the creation of the full-time position,” Julien said. “In 2020 we look to get back to full staff by hiring for officer Stolp’s vacated position and the new position created to provide the most efficient law enforcement services to the citizens of Ladysmith with public safety and quality of life for its citizens in mind,” Julien said.
The department has two marked patrol squads and one unmarked vehicle. Two Ford Interceptor marked squads, one a 2020 model and another a 2016 model, are assigned to patrol officers. An unmarked 2016 Interceptor is assigned to Julien. A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala were traded in last year to purchase the new Interceptor.
