These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from June 1-15.
Town of Atlanta
Bennor Road. Nancy J. Kelley, Bruce, to James A. Kelley, Bruce. $185,300. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Big Bend
N992 Landing Road, Weyerhaeuser Wi 54895. Thomas J. and Mary Jo Hartfiel, Hortonville, to The Michael and Patti Ringhand Revocable Living Trust, Dated November 20, 2013, Osseo. $255,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W14178 Mccann Dr. John A. and Darlene R. Liska, Holmen, to Dionne Marie Anderson, Osseo. $100,000. Other/Org Sale.
W12651 Hatch Rd. Robert J. and Colleen M. Yusten, Nekoosa, to Scott P. & Vicki J. Cornwell, Bancroft. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Big Falls
W6850 Girod Rd. William H., Sr. & Laura L. Cook, Kansasville, to The William H. Cook, Sr. and Laura L. Cook Revocable Trust Agreement Dated The 7th Day of December 2011, Kansasville. $86,500. Quit Claim Deed/Transfering to Trust.
Flambeau Rd. ML Holst, LLC, Amery, to Carrie A. Pechstein, Colgate. $180,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
Girod Rd. David E. Fiser, Ladysmith, to Margaret L. Fiser, Ladysmith. $29,200. Other/Termination of Decedent.
Girod Rd. Elaine L. Fiser, Ladysmith, to Margaret L. Fiser, Ladysmith. $29,200. Other/Termination of Decedent.
Town of Dewey
W5849 Kluss Ln. Kathryn M. Flohr, Ladysmith, to Katelyn Canfield, Gurnee, Ill. $175,200. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Flambeau
Xxx W. Flambeau Road, Ladysmith, Wi 54848. Matthew J. and Kimberly R. Slowiak, Thorp, to N & P Properties, LLC, A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company, Boyd. $265,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Hawkins
Cty Rd M. Frances Fay A/K/A Frances Lazar, Hawkins, to Raymond P. A/K/A Raymond Lazar, Hawkins. $222,900. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Cty Rd M. Raymond P. Lazar, Hawkins, to Erica Ann Webster, Hawkins. $141,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
Cty Rd M. Frances Fay A/K/A Frances Lazar, Hawkins, to Raymond P. A/K/A Raymond Lazar, Hawkins. $222,900. Other/Correction.
Cty Rd M. Frances Fay A/K/A Frances Lazar, Hawkins, to Raymond P. A/K/A Raymond Lazar, Hawkins. $222,900. Other/Correction.
Town of Hubbard
Vacant Land Near Godfrey Road. Steigerwaldt Family Investments, LLC, Tomahawk, to Wade Asher, Cadott. $855,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W7983 County Road J. Anthony and Linde S. Vacho Revocable Living Trust, Dated June 24, 2015, Ladysmith, to Linde S. Vacho Revocable Trust Dated June 14, 2023, Ladysmith. $314,900. Other/Grantor Trust.
Town of Lawrence
E. Lawrence Road. Leroy J. Mcgary, Menomonie, to Allen A. Nelson, River Falls. $4,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Termination
E. Lawrence Road. Richard L. Sawyer, Stratford, to Allen A Nelson, River Falls. $4,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
County Road B. Glen E. & Wanda J. Rooyakkers, Kaukana, to Nick Chapin, Freedom. $150,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N4715 Cty Rd. B. Christopher P. Evjen, Glen Flora, to Chase H. Brooks, Glen Flora. $149,900. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Marshall
N2494 Market Rd. Estate of Raymond J. Cicha, Glen Flora, to Brian and Colleen Cicha, Conrath. $50,000. Other/Org Sale.
N2494 Market Rd. Thomas Cicha, Glen Flora, to Brian and Colleen Cicha, Conrath. $50,000. Quit Claim Deed/Transferring Interest From Document No. 365203 Due to Court Overriding Said Document.
Town of Murry
N7408 County Road H, Bruce, Wi 54819. Kellie D. Taylor, Oak Harbor, Wash., to Kellie Dawn Taylor, Trustee and Successor Trustee of The Kt Living Trust Dated April 8, 202,Oak Harbor, Wash.$70,500. Quit Claim Deed/Quit Claim Deed.
W10296 North Star Road, Exeland, Wi 54835. Leonard D. Danielson, Exeland, to Barbara A. Danielson, Exeland. $73,500. Other/Decedent to Spouse.
W10296 North Star Road, Exeland, Wi 54835. Barbara A. Danielson, Exeland, to Stephan and Rosalie Danielson, Exeland. $73,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Richland
N7140 Hackett Rd. John Smith, Evergreen Park, Ill., to Michael J. Crippen, Sanford, Mich. $24,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Rusk
Cty Hwy F. Paul & Jennifer Kositzka, Chetek, to Brandon & Georgia Kositzka, Chetek. $3,800. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Strickland
Hwy F. James A. and Caroline L. Weyek, Milwaukee, to David Jesse Orrick Revocable Trust U/A Dated May 24, 2023, St.paul, Minn. $100,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W16714 Old 14 Rd. Jillmarie Phillips, Rice Lake, to Patricia A. Phillips, Rice Lake. $219,400. Quit Claim Deed/Removing Daughters From Title.
Town of Stubbs
N3474 Adams Road, Bruce, Wi 54819. Northwoods Forestry, Inc., A Wisconsin Corporation, Bruce, to Pepe Carillo, Cameron. $120,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
W12452 S. Shore Rd. Jeffrey J. Johnson, River Falls, to Jeffrey J. Johnson and Sandra E. Johnson, Trustees of The Jeff and Sandy Johnson Revocable Trust Dated May 16, 2023, River Falls. $70,000. Quit Claim Deed/Grantors Transferring Property Into A Revocable Trust.
Town of Thornapple
N4855 Van Wey Lane. Barbara J Makowski, Ladysmith, to David M Makowski, Ladysmith. $27,800. Other/Estate of David M. Makowski- Life Estate.
N4855 Van Wey Lane. Walter C. Makowski, Ladysmith, to David M. Makowski, Ladysmith. $27,800. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
N5916 Thornapple Rd. Summer Butterfield, Ladysmith, to Samson E. A/K/A Samson Trott, Ladysmith. $110,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Town of Washington
Round Lake Road. Timothy E. and Sandra J. Mosel, Bruce, to Five Points, LLC, Bloomer. $123,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W9946 County Rd. D. Robert J. Heineman, Holcombe, to Lucas R. Heineman, Holcombe. $315,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N2047 County Road E, Bruce, Wi 54819. Linda K. Handy, Tomah, to Jessica R. Burton, Tomah. $176,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Gift.
Town of Wilson
N9686 Cty Rd F. Gerald Hable, Bloomer, to Brad Hable, Bloomer. $35,000. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Village of Bruce
903 N. 1st Street. Shirley R. Simpson, Ladysmith, to Ernest E. Simpson, Bruce. $6,400. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
903 N. 1st Street. Ernest E. Simpson, Bruce, to Jason A. and Brandi A. Witt, Bruce. $16,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
122 E. Railroad Avenue. Kenneth J. and Lenette M. Kendzior, The Villages, Fla., to AWR Enterprises, Inc.,Albertville, Minn. $79,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
Village of Hawkins
521 Scandinavia Ave. Estate of Matthew Jeffrey Krisik, Hawkins, to Jeffrey R. Kopacz, Hawkins. $35,000. Other/Org Sale.
521 Scandinavia Ave. Estate of Shanna Krisik, Hawkins, to Jeffrey T. Kopacz, Hawkins. $35,000. Other/Org Sale.
415 Ellingson Ave. Max W. Sidenbender, Hawkins, to Kurt J. Sidenbender, Hawkins. $28,200. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Village of Sheldon
N692 A St. Gerald D. Rosolowski, Ladysmith, to Linda L. Ludvigsen, Sheldon. $29,350. Quit Claim Deed/Taking Gerald Off Title.
Village of Weyerhaeuser
N3800 Cty Rd F, Weyerhaeuser, Wi 54895. Alfred M. Benik, Weyerhaeuser, to David Allen Benik, Andover, Minn. $40,400. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
N3800 Cty Rd F, Weyerhaeuser, Wi 54895. Janis E. Benik, Weyerhaeuser, to Alfred M. Benik, Weyerhaeuser, to David Allen Benik, Andover, Minn. $40,400. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
N3800 Cty Rd F, Weyerhaeuser, Wi 54895. David Allen Benik, Andover, Minn., to Joshua D. Olesiak, Weyerhaeuser. $132,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
City of Ladysmith
502 Worden Ave E. Kurtis L. Gorsegner, Bruce, to Kevin Blaha, New Auburn. $60,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
417 Lake Avenue E. Sydney L. Moreau, Ladysmith, to Next Generation Properties, LLC, Eleva. $140,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
312 East 12th Street South Ladysmith Wi 54848. Michael Otto Plfughoest, Ladysmith, to Penny Lynn Sutten, Chetek. $20,300. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
611 Riverside Circle. Joseph J. Mussehl, Winter, to Stoll Properties LLC, Ladysmith. $125,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
505 E 19th St S. Elaine C. Hoffman, Ladysmith, to Dana D. Reppy, Ladysmith. $145,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
