Construction and renovation will soon get underway as part of a $21 million Ladysmith School District building and grounds improvement project.
The Ladysmith Middle & High School auditorium will be one of the first significant parts of the building impacted, starting Sunday, Feb. 19. At that time, the auditorium will be repurposed as a library media center while the current IMC is being renovated into classroom space.
“It will be down for almost an entire year because the auditorium will house our IMC and then it will need its own repairs after that,” said School District Administrator Laura Stunkel. “We will be moving our performances to the gym, but we have a nice floor covering so we can make that happen.”
The current plan calls for most of the asbestos abatement to take place over Spring Break. Some abatement will take place on weekends during the spring months. Building 1 will be abated late in the summer.
All of this is coordinated with the engineering firm Kraus Anderson, which is overseeing construction, and their timeline.
An environmental study for the asbestos abatement is being completed by Cooperative Educational Services Agency 10.
“CESA will put the work out to bid, and we will award the work to the lowest bidder. Kraus Anderson is involved in the entire process,” Stunkel said.
This will happen by February 28, so abatement can start at 5 p.m., Friday, March 10, according to Stunkel.
“We really don’t have a ton of asbestos in the school building. It is kind of about what we expected,” Stunkel said.
Last April, voters approved two referendum questions. One allowed for issuing $21 million in general obligation bonds to fund building and ground improvements at two campuses. A second allowed for exceeding state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year
Last month, the board approved a “Guaranteed Maximum Price” total of $20.85 million for all earthwork, additions, renovations, interior finishes, roofing, mechanical, electrical and low-voltage work at Ladysmith Middle & High School. This GMP also includes appropriate contingencies, job general conditions and consumables, management costs and fees, architect costs, required bonds, permits and insurances.
More than 60 competitive bids were received. Low-bidders were interviewed for accuracy and completeness for proper insurance and bonds. Alternate voluntary deductions were considered for budget and quality purposes.
To get the ball rolling, last November the board approved pre-purchase of some construction materials like bleachers, pre-cast materials and rooftop units to make sure those items were onsite when work was ready to go.
A building timeline calls for work to start this April, converting the existing LMHS library media center to classrooms by Aug. 25. Building a new second gym and library media center would run from June 2023 to March 2024. School classrooms will be remodeled this summer, completed by August. The front entrance, classrooms and locker room facilities are scheduled for improvements between January and March 2024.
Exterior bleachers are scheduled for summer 2023.
Work is currently being awarded for the recently approved bids.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the current library media center on April 3.
“We will have a full-time construction superintendent on-site starting that date until construction is completed,” Stunkel said.
A few teachers will be relocated to other classrooms prior to Spring Break. Those teachers are Gina Baker, Julie Vollendorf, Amy Wagner, William Watson and the library staff. Building and Grounds Director Brian Srp and IT Coordinator Jim Scherzer will also have to move to a different office at that time.
The big thing is prepping the building and teachers for moving, according to Ladysmith Middle & High School Principal Greg Posewitz.
“We will have a few teachers moving out of their spaces including this space [the library media center] in the next few weeks and getting everybody prepared for that and construction that will be going on in the building,”Posewitz said.
At the end of the year, all teachers in buildings 7 and 4 will have to move out of their classrooms.
“There are a lot of moving parts right now,” Stunkel said.
In other matters, the board:
— Heard a presentation on state educators recently visiting the school district to tour the Career & Technical Education areas. Students were highlighted for their knowledge and leadership during the event.
— Approved $7,893 in Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund spring grants for the 2022-23 school year.
— Set upcoming meeting dates of March 15 and April 9, both in the elementary school cafeteria as construction gets underway for the $21 million referendum project. The board will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, in the elementary school cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.