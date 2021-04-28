The 15th annual AMVET’S Post 127 “Honor the Fallen” motorcycle ride and fundraiser be a fun-filled weekend with a Friday fish fry with live music on Friday, May 7 and the ride and fundraiser on Saturday, May 8. The events take place both days at Drop Zone Bar & Grill, 605 Summit Ave., Ladysmith.
The event is open to the public in three phases — breakfast, ride, dinner and raffles. Come for one phase or all three. The event will be held, rain or shine. The Rusk County Transit Commission passenger bus will follow the riders. The bus is free and sign up will be from 8-11 a.m. the morning of the event.
Phase 1 will include breakfast by and for Women with Courage Foundation will be held 8-11 a.m., May 8, at the Drop Zone. Breakfast includes eggs, sausage, French toast sticks, biscuits and gravy, fresh made cinnamon rolls and beverage. Affordable prices.
Phase 2 will include the motorcycle route beginning at 11 a.m. and covering 90 miles in Rusk, Barron and Chippewa counties with two scheduled stops at Lakeside Cantina (formerly Pokegama) in Chetek and at Ted’s Timberlodge in Holcombe. Motorcycles will head toward Bruce, then travel down Wis. 40 to County D west toward Chetek for the first stop. They will then proceed down County SS to County M, east to Holcombe. After the second stop, riders will proceed east on County M to Wis. 27, north to Ladysmith to the Drop Zone Bar and Grill, returning at about 4-4:30 p.m. A donation when registering of $15 per person or $25 per couple is suggested.
Phase 3 takes place after returning to the Veterans Memorial Association in Ladysmith where the Drop Zone will host a dinner. Affordable prices will be posted at the time of the event.
Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day, many of which people do not have to be present to win. Drawings for prizes will start about 90 minutes after the return of the motorcycle riders. The VMA “BIG TICKET” Raffle will be drawn at 6 p.m. All raffle prizes will be on display at the Drop Zone starting Wednesday, May 5.
In conjunction with the Drop Zone’s Friday Fish Fry on May 7, there will be a pop/rock musical performance by Sean and Ian Okamoko of Hayward. There is no cover charge and is sponsored by Marquardt Motors of Eau Claire. The Friday Fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m. and music 6-9 p.m.
It will be a fun-filled Friday and Saturday, May 7-8. on two, three or four wheels. The public is welcome to attend any or all events. All proceeds support Women with Courage Foundation, veteran programs and the community.
“We also ask that if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness to not attend this event,” AMVETS Post Commander John Vacho said. Tables and chairs will be sanitized as people come and go. Hand sanitizer will be available on all tables.
Organizers respect people’s opinion to wear or not to wear a mask.
“At AMVETS we honor our fallen by aiding the living,” Vacho said.
