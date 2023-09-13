Ladysmith officials continue to draft the 2024 city budget as the finance committee met several times in recent weeks.

The proposed new fire department budget included a few changes from the 2023 budget other than an increase in the cost  of insuring the department’s vehicles. This is also the second year of budgeting $75,000 for a new tanker, with the intent of accumulating funds over time. The plan is to gather information, and maybe place an order for this truck in 2024. It would then take 2 to 3 years to get the unit once the order is placed. A rough estimate on the price of a new tanker is in the range of $600,000 to $750,000.

