Ladysmith officials continue to draft the 2024 city budget as the finance committee met several times in recent weeks.
The proposed new fire department budget included a few changes from the 2023 budget other than an increase in the cost of insuring the department’s vehicles. This is also the second year of budgeting $75,000 for a new tanker, with the intent of accumulating funds over time. The plan is to gather information, and maybe place an order for this truck in 2024. It would then take 2 to 3 years to get the unit once the order is placed. A rough estimate on the price of a new tanker is in the range of $600,000 to $750,000.
Finance Director Tony Devine added the township contract for their fire protection expired on June 30, 2024. With no new contract available, the township revenues calculated in the 2024 budget were calculated as though the existing contract ran through the end of the year.
No adjustments were requested.
The city hall/general budget proposal includes some line item increases for supplies, equipment leases and software subscriptions.
The clerk/treasurer/comptroller wages were increased to reflect severance pay due to the possibility of, though not yet formally announced, retirement of an employee.
The software maintenance line was increased due to the cost of upgrading the city’s website.
There were no adjustment requests.
The city’s 2024 elections budget proposal is projected to increase from 2023 due to the fact that several elections will take place next year with the November presidential election being a large turnout event.
There were no adjustments requested.
The city’s municipal court budget is largely unchanged from 2023, with the exception of slight increases in wages and cost of the court system’s software.
There were no adjustments requested.
The city’s legal affairs budget proposal for 2024 is unchanged from this year. There were no adjustment requests.
Police Chief Kevin Julien advised the only increases in the police department’s budget are in the wages and fringe lines, and equipment replacement. There was a reduction in the uniform allowance line as there won’t be a need for the protective equipment purchases compared to 2023.
There were no adjustments requested.
City attorney pay was addressed at the finance committee’s Aug. 21 meeting.
City Attorney Allen Kenyon presented information on the city attorney’s wage and municipal attorney wages in neighboring communities. He argued he has not seen a pay increase for over 20 years, and estimated that, at a 2 percent increase per year over 20 years his wage should be roughly $33,000 per year. It was determined this should be addressed during an upcoming personnel committee meeting with no motions made at this time.
The proposed new 2024 celebrations and entertainment budget was presented. Most of the expenditure lines remained unchanged from 2023. Winter Magic was increased by $500, and is funded by donations. The swim beach saw an increase in wages reflecting the addition of hours from 6 to 8 hours per day. There is an additional $12,000 added to replace the buoys.
There is a fund balance of $57,669 as of Aug. 11, 2023. This is the result of not spending the $12,000 each year since a referendum was passed in 2008 to tax above state-set revenue limits to have lifeguards at the beach. This extra tax levy went into effect in 2009.
A concession stand is planned for the Industrial Park ball field.
There were no adjustment requests.
The proposed new cemetery budget was discussed. Expenses include upgrading the fuel storage building and resurfacing work to the gravel road that ties into the Servants of Mary’s block. There were no adjustments requested.
The solid waste budget proposed for 2024 was discussed with no significant changes from the current year. The city will make the final payment on the 2021 garbage truck in 2024. After that, the city will accumulate fund balance for 3 years before purchasing a new truck. The solid waste department operates on a break-even budget. There were no adjustments requested.
The parks budget as currently proposed for 2024 includes $12,000 for the purchase of a utility work vehicle like a Mule or a Gator as the city currently doesn’t have one. It is believed some park and trail work would be much easier if there was a way to transport equipment. Also added is $5,300 for a camera that connects to the existing surveillance system and monitors the
Legacy Amphitheater in Memorial Park.
Other plans for 2024 include installing roll-up windows for pavilions to replace hanging doors currently in place, replacing garage doors at the park shop and a proposal for goose control still pending city council approval.
There were no adjustment requests.
The engineering budget for next year was discussed. It is unchaged from the previous years except for the ““digitizing” line that was reduced since most of the new data is generated digitally. There were no adjustments requested.
The finance committee recommended the city council accept bids on school-related items for auction including $5 for vintage desks, $15 for wooden cubbies and $6 for toilets.
The proposed economic development budget for 2023 was presented with increases in advertising-promotions/general operations of $2,000 and advertising-promotions visitors center of $3,278. The recent increase in the room tax caused an increase in projected revenue of $22,750. There were no adjustments requested.
Once the finance committee assembles and recommends the final draft of the city’s 2024 budget proposal, the spending package is forwarded to the city council for approval this fall.
The next budget meeting is currently planned for 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, at city hall.
