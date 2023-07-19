This year’s Glen Flora Community Celebration will feature something for everyone with roast pork dinners, a parade, music, bean bag tournaments, line dancing, and kids’ games. The celebration will be held next weekend on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. Friday evening will kick off with a bean bag tournament starting at 6 p.m. with pre-registration beginning at 5 p.m. Contact Tim or Melissa Bendixen at 715-415-4133 to join the tournament. At 6 p.m. music begins with Wylde Times Karaoke. From 6-7 p.m., the featured music will be polkas, from 7-9 p.m., there will be line dancing. After 9 p.m., request will be taken. Also beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a variety of kids’ games along with a bounce house. Hot food and cold drinks will be served from 6-10 p.m. on Friday evening.
Activities on Saturday will kick off with the annual parade which will be led by this year’s Grand Marshals Pat Galetka and Sue Tinsman. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. from the Artisans parking lot and will conclude at the ball park. Contact Ron Moser at 715-894-7558 to be in the parade. All parade entries are welcome.
Following the parade, the public will be treated with Glen Flora’s famous pork roast dinner. Serving will begin immediately following the parade. The dinner includes a pork sandwich, potato salad, beans, corn on the cob, pickles and a beverage. The meal will be served in the pavilion at the ball park. The cost for adults is $12 and $5 for children. The cost for a pork sandwich only is $4.
Afternoon activities will kick off with a Kids’ Ice Cream Eating Contest at 1 p.m. with additional games beginning at 2 p.m. The additional kids’ games include Water Balloon Dodgeball, Gigantic Volleyball, and Kiddie Pool Kickball. These games promise to be fun not only for the kids participating but also for the adults who are watching.
Another round of a Bean Bag Tournament will begin at 2 p.m. Pre-registration for this tournament begins at 1 p.m.
The music will resume at 3 p.m. with Wylde Times Karaoke.
Throughout the celebration, the concession and beer stands will be open. In addition to the pork dinner, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, home-made French fries, and ice cream for sale.
Be sure to come out to the Glen Flora Ball Park July 28 and 29 for a weekend filled with good, old-fashioned community fun.
