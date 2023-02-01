The Ladysmith basketball program received a huge boost 20 years ago when the Ladysmith Lumberjacks, making a second straight trip to the WIAA State Basketball Tournament, won a pair of close games to earn a state title for the first time in school history.
The team with an overall 25-2 record that captured the 2003 WIAA Division III Boys Basketball State Title two decades ago was honored Saturday. They were introduced at halftime of the home boys basketball game, hearing their names called, taking the court and hoisting the trophy one more time.
They were honored for their magical run to the state title, outlasting Auburndale in a closely fought battle, 43-41, at the Kohl Center in Madison, in 2003.
The title wasn’t won overnight. The seeds of victory were sown years earlier with hours of practice and hard work in the gym.
Ladysmith has long had a history of trips to the state meet and that included a few under Head Coach Forrest Larson, who was named the 2003 Wisconsin Coach of the Year and was a 2011 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Inductee.
Larson called he championship the highlight of his 33-year coaching career.
“Probably even more of a highlight were the kids that were on that team,” Larson said.
Larson noted the upbringing of his Ladysmith players had at home. He commended parents for raising their children the right way.
“Like a lot of the years I coached in Ladysmith, you never had to coach effort and you didn’t have to coach character,” Larson said.
As a result, he could focus on coaching the sport.
“It was just basketball,” Larson said. “The parents for the most part were just tremendous. They instilled a lot of great values in those kids like putting the team first and other things like that.”
“That state championship, that is definitely the highlight. That is for sure,” Larson said.
Coach Larson had already brought home a silver ball in 1996 (dropping a heartbreaker to Markesan in the title game, 62-60) and was shooting for a state title in 2002 when his team took on Laconia in the first playoff game at state. The Jacks stepped out to a one point lead at the half behind eight points from Aaron Klawiter then stayed with it in the second half for a 59-54 win. Ladysmith was led in scoring by Ryan Effertz with 18 points for the game, Klawiter added 14 and Jason Sieg chipped in with 10 points.
On to the 2002 championship game and the Jacks met a very hot Marshall team that was able to notch 26 first quarter points while building a 44-30 lead at the half on their way to the 75-64 win. Leading the way in scoring for the Lumberjacks was Ryan Effertz with 24 points while Jason Sieg added 11 and Brandon Wiemer scored 10 points.
Ladysmith left the floor with the Silver Ball and thoughts of “wait until next year” although they would lose key players, Ryan Effertz, Jason Sieg and Mark Woelfer to graduation.
That 2003 team got off to a rough start dropping 2 of its first three games, losing a tough game at Spooner and another to a good Lakeland team. The lone victory was a close battle with a struggling Phillips team, so thoughts of a state championship at that time were already on the backburner.
“We beat Phillips, but it was not good,” Larson said. “We did not play well. We almost lost that game.”
The Lumberjacks beat the Loggers that season, 67-63.
The season did a complete change when a couple players returned from injuries, according to Larson.
“We got those two kids back, and things started to click after that,” Larson said. “I don’t think we lost the rest of the season.”
After that the Jacks went on an impressive 16-game winning streak often winning by double digitsto close out the regular season. They then won three straight at regionals against Phillips, Chetek and Hurley, two at sectionals against Somerset and Fall Creek and the state semifinal game against Kenosha St. Joseph.
It was a tough battle for the Jacks to get back to Madison in 2003. One of their toughest battles came early in the playoffs when they had to beat Chetek at Chetek. Ladysmith won 47-36, then hammered Hurley 69-24, beat a huge Somerset team at Rice Lake 40-26 and toppled Fall Creek in the Sectional Final at Somerset, 65-47.
Next, it was on to Madison to face what many experts were calling the toughest team in the state at any level, Kenosha St Joseph.
This game quickly became a battle of skills with the Jacks showing their defensive prowess while Kenosha was undoubtedly the most talented team in the building. Kenosha featured a lineup of 5’10’’, 6’3’’, 6’4’’, 6’2’’ and 6’3’’. Ladysmith countered with 5’10’’, 5’11’’, 5’11’’, 5’11’’ and 6’0’’.
But the Jacks were equal to the task, trailing 29-25 at the half they won the third quarter, 12-8, and the game came down to a final possession with the Jacks taking a quick timeout. When the players headed for the huddle Coach Larson sent them back out on the floor.
Later, when asked why he called a timeout but did not discuss strategy, Coach Larson said in the interview room, “We get our work done in practice.”
That answered all the questions.
Bringing the ball in Brandon Wiemer had an opening, the ball was passed to him, he stepped back beyond the arc and buried a three-pointer to put the Jacks up by one, 52-51, with four seconds left on the clock.
St. Joseph attempted to get the ball up the floor but came up short, giving the Jacks the victory and advancing to the championship game against Auburndale.
Leading Ladysmith in scoring for the game was Brandon Wiemer with 18 points while playmaker, Eric Schuchardt, added 17 points.
Playing Auburndale, there was again the disparity in size with the Apaches listing four players in the starting lineup over six foot tall. But this was something the Jacks had faced all year.
The two teams battled to a 14-14 first quarter tie and Auburndale inched ahead 25-22 at the half after the game was tied at 22-22 at the four minute mark.
In the third quarter the Jacks pulled even twice, tying the game at 29 and 31 but Auburndale managed a 33-31 lead at the end of the quarter.
On to the final quarter and the Jacks were using their head after getting a 39-38 lead, working the ball and hitting enough free throws to stay ahead of the Apaches.
After Auburndale took a one point lead at the one minute mark the Jacks were working the ball around the perimeter, pulling the defense out. Dave Siverling passed the ball off but then got it back and realized they needed a score so he drove to the basket, beating the defender to give Ladysmith a 42-41 lead with 36 seconds showing on the clock.
For this Ladysmith team that played a shut-down defense, it was like being ahead by 10. When Auburndale missed a shot with 17 seconds left, Aaron Klawiter jerked down the rebound and threw it out to Eric Schuchardt. By the time the Auburndale defense caught him for a foul there was only 14 seconds left.
Schuchardt hit one of two free throws.
The defense held Auburndale scoreless, and the Jacks owned a state title.
Coach Larson immediately turned from the bench, waded through the crowd into the bleachers and gave his wife a big hug. They had finally done it.
Leading the Lumberjacks in scoring for this game was Brandon Wiemer with 22 points, and he earned recognition on the all tournament team as well as the all state team.
Current Ladysmith High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Brian Rogers, who helped organize the 20th anniversary reunion events, called the 2003 season “a magical run” noting the rough first few games before the team found its groove.
“They went on a 24-game run and the rest is history,” Rogers said,
Rogers added the experience of winning the state title and the champions trophy can never be taken away.
“It left an indelible mark on our school because it is the only state championship for a team sport. That is awesome,” Rogers said.
Nearly all the players from that 2003 season were underclassmen, and the Lumberjacks were able to run mostly the entire team back onto the court the following year, according to Larson.
“I think they are still pretty connected,” Larson said of the players.
Larson spent 15 years coaching in Ladysmith. Under his leadership Ladysmith made four trips to the state tournament winning the State Championship in 2003 and finishing second in 2002 and 1996. His teams won Heart O’North Conference Championships in ’92, ’94, ’95, ’97, ’02 and 2003.
While most of the players from that 2003 season returned, Larson moved on to coaching in the southern part of the state. He coached boys basketball at Lake Geneva Badger High School from 2003 to 2009 with an overall record of 70-63, and led the 2007-08 team to the state tournament in Madison.
Larson stepped down in 2009 to spend more time watching his daughter, former Badger standout Taylor Larson, play for UW-LaCrosse. When Badger decided to move in a different direction, Larson answered the call and returned to coaching.
Larson would coach for 33 years total on the high school level in the state of Wisconsin. In 2020, he was awarded the prestigious Steven L. Randall Award by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for integrity, passion and professionalism in teaching and coaching.
Larson retired from teaching about 9 years ago, but he continued coaching several more years.
The Forrest Larson coaching era ended in 2018 with the retirement of the Wisconsin Hall of Fame Coach. He still runs basketball camps. His son, Brent Larson, is currently the boys basketball head coach at Hudson High School, so the retired coach is always willing to offer assistance.
“I help my son out as much as possible and give him a lot of advice that he probably doesn’t need or want,” Larson said with a laugh.
Larson said the state championship 20 years ago in Ladysmith holds as much meaning now for him on a personal level as it did back then.
“It was fun. It was a lot of fun and a great group of kids to be around, Larson said. “They made it fun. It was enjoyable.”
Watch video of the 2003 boys basketball team being introduced during halftime of last weekend‘s game at www.ladysmithnews.com.
