Lindoo School property certified survey map

The Ladysmith Common Council approved last week an agreement with developer seeking to add 40 new residential rental housing units and parking facilities in the city.

The council has been in negotiations for the last three years with Northpointe Development and now has a contract to redevelop the former school site northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street S. Under this agreement, Northpointe will redevelop the school building into 33 rental apartments and build seven new rental townhomes where the current playground is located.

