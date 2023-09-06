The Ladysmith Common Council approved last week an agreement with developer seeking to add 40 new residential rental housing units and parking facilities in the city.
The council has been in negotiations for the last three years with Northpointe Development and now has a contract to redevelop the former school site northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street S. Under this agreement, Northpointe will redevelop the school building into 33 rental apartments and build seven new rental townhomes where the current playground is located.
The agreement extends the proposed sale closing between Northpointe and the city up to 60 days from Aug. 31. If the sale closing does not happen by Dec. 31 this year, the agreement is void.
The city owns the property, 624 E. Sixth St. S. The city council has created Tax Increment District #12 as a blighted TID between Corbett Avenue to the north, Lindoo Avenue to the south, E. Sixth Street S to the east and East Third Street W to the west for the redevelopment of obsolete city buildings and infrastructure improvements to city owned property.
Lindoo School Apartments-Ladysmith MM, LLC will be managed by Northpointe Development II Corporation.
Ladysmith Mayor Bob Grotzinger called the development “good news” for the city.
“The additional housing and the community center is much needed. Couple that with the development of an ADA friendly playground and a planned relocation of the skate park and you have a very nice addition to our city,” Grotzinger said.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., called the development “huge for our area.”
“It will have 40 more units of housing stock that our area desperately needs, the adaptive reuse of a solid building that will continue to serve the community for decades to come, a new ADA playground to cater to people of all abilities, a new location for the skatepark, property being added to the tax roll and various improvements to both indoor and outdoor recreational amenities on the site,” Christianson said.
The city council has requested Northpointe to renovate the remainder of the existing Lindoo School and provide certain other offsite improvements.
The council also has determined it would be beneficial to provide financial assistance for the project by providing reimbursement to the developer of a portion of the costs to be paid from TID revenue generated by the increased value of the property, the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Idle Site Grant funds.
The project is expected to encourage further economic development, expand the city’s tax base, increase property tax revenues, further blight elimination and provide additional residential opportunities in downtown Ladysmith thereby.
Ladysmith officials have determined the project would not occur without city financial assistance to the project owner and developer.
In addition to developing the 40 residential rental units, the developer also will renovate the remainder of the Lindoo School not sold by the city as a community recreational center and create off-site improvements on the city’s property, including a skate park and playground.
The developer will be required to complete all site improvements, including sanitary sewer and water laterals, floodproofing and site amenities such as lighting and landscaping consistent with R3 multifamily zoning and approved site plan requirements and design plans.
The project is scheduled to be substantially complete no later than Dec. 31, 2024.
The developer agrees to maintain a minimum assessed value of $1.8 million for the completed residential project until the expiration of the life of the TID and the date TID funds have been reimbursed due to the increase in assessed value created by the residential project. The developer will be required to make a payment in lieu of taxes to the city if the assessed value becomes less than this amount.
The city was awarded $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for construction of the project, with Northpointe being named as a sub-awardee of the ARPA funds. The city and developer will cause the ARPA funds to be granted to Oshkosh Kids and developer with 50 percent of the ARPA funds being awarded to Oshkosh Kids to be loaned to the project owner designated to the residential project and 50 percent of the ARPA funds being awarded to the developer for reimbursement of the costs incurred in constructing the city project. Payment of the ARPA funds will be made through the title company mutually agreed upon by developer and city officials, with the city depositing the ARPA Funds with the title company upon receipt and developer drawing on the ARPA funds through construction draws with the title company.
The city agrees to submit a funding application for an Idle Sites Grant to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to assist in funding the residential project in the amount of $200,000. Contingent upon the award of the WEDC funds to the city for the residential project, the city will provide the WEDC Funds to Oshkosh Kids to be loaned to the project owner upon completion of the development of the residential project for reimbursement of costs related to the residential project.
Oshkosh Kids is a nonprofit that will receive the grant from the city and loan the funds to Northpointe. Otherwise the developer would have to count the grant money the city received as income.
Based in Oshkosh, Northpointe Development owns and provides market-rate affordable and senior housing in the state and elsewhere.
In June 2021, the city council voted to sell the former elementary school to Northpointe for $1 in the ongoing effort to repurpose the property. Negotiations have been ongoing with multiple extensions made to the sale closing.
Northpointe Development was awarded $904,000 from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority for an adaptive reuse of Lindoo School Apartments, with 40 total units with 33 of these units designated as low income. The city would retain recreational facilities north of school for possible park and outdoor uses.
The former school site did not qualify for historical grant funding sought to help with the development, mainly due to a more recent gymnasium addition made to the original structure.
The development is more than $14 million in a projected investment, according to Christianson.
“These are all big wins for our community. The city acquired the property three years ago with a goal in mind. The discussion of that goal started many years before the purchase. It has taken longer than most of us had hoped, but projects of this magnitude take time,” Christianson, Jr. said. “We are one step closer to achieving that goal. Thank you to everyone who has supported this project, whether through a vote, providing public input or volunteering their time and talents to keep things functioning and moving along on the right path.”
Grotzinger also noted the length of the city’s negotiations with Northpointe.
“This project has been in the works for awhile now, and it will be great to see it realized,” Grotzinger said.
He expressed appreciation to city hall officials and staff for helping with the talks.
“Thanks to the city administrator, current and former elected officials, board and commission members, and city hall staff for their dedication and patience for seeing it through,” Grotzinger said.
