Rusk County Jr. Fair officials are hopeful a new pro rodeo will draw huge crowds to the 2020 event.
Fair officials announced last week the new North Country Pro Rodeo, to be produced by Big Hat Rodeo Company, which will be celebrating a century in business next year.
The fair will be held next Aug. 6-9. The rodeo will be a distinct event held on two days during the fair, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8.
“We felt that the public wanted another rodeo. We felt we could try and do it all ourselves or we could contract with someone who has the experience to do it. So we decided to go with the experience,” Fair Board Chairman Ron Freeman said.
Big Hat Rodeo is the longest running stock contracting company in the International Professional Rodeo Association. Among the company’s events are bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Lenora Calzavara is the 4th generation owner of the family operated Big Hat Rodeo Company based in Hebron, Ill. The company is finalizing details for the North Country Pro Rodeo as well as completing its 2020 schedule. “The Big Hat Rodeo family is delighted to have added the all new North Country Pro Rodeo to our 2020 schedule,” she said.
“Over the next couple of months we’ll be working with the Rusk County Jr. Fair Board to get all of the fun planned for their rodeo. They are busy lining up corporate sponsorships and reaching out to area communities for support,” Calzavara said.
“In January our family will have been producing rodeos throughout the country for 100 years and we’ll be celebrating all year with new rodeos, increased prize money, new bonuses, awards and more fun. This is the perfect time for the Rusk County Jr. Fair Board to begin a great rodeo tradition of their own,” Calzavara said.
There will be two huge performances with contestants from throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to Calzavara. There will be great events for youngsters in the performances and the North Country Pro Rodeo will be announcing details shortly on their entire schedule of events as well as great options for all of Rusk County to be involved.
“Our spectacular bucking stock, hilarious clowns, amazing bullfighters, an awesome announcer and championship caliber contestants working with a very hardworking host committee like the Rusk Co Fair Board will combine for fantastic shows. There will be non-stop Big Hat rodeo action and excitement along with a lot of laughter throughout the shows,” Calzavara said.
Big Hat Rodeo succeeds a previous professional rodeo held at the fair during the last two years.
Earlier this year, local rodeo promoters Johanne and Bob Williams announced they decided not to produce any more rodeos either in Ladysmith or in any other locations in 2020. In making the statement, the Williams cited their previous editions of the rodeo were a great success, and they wished to thank each and everyone who contributed to the production, success and presentation of the Rusk County Rodeo.
As the new rodeo promote, Big Hat will operate the rodeo for the fair by handling paperwork, entry fees, prize money payouts and other logistics.
Freeman cited large crowds drawn to prior rodeos at the fair. He is hopeful the fair board can gather support from advertisers to make it a success.
“It is going to have the same events with a couple of others added in,” Freeman said.
The sponsorship packet is ready to be sent out, according to Freeman.
“We are looking for sponsors right now,” Freeman said. “
Freeman is excited about the announcement. He spoke of the century of experience that is coming with Big Hat Rodeo Company.
“I personally am,” Freeman said. “I am looking forward to them coming up here.”
