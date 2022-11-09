Past Grand Marshals of Mardi Gras
1975 – Harold Haasl (Retired Fire Chief)
1976 – Ed Schroeder (Volunteer)
1977 – Manter Felland (Businessman)
1978 – Mary Haasl (Nurse)
1979 – Dan Piper (Retired Policeman)
1980 – Huck Ohlfs (Businessman, Former Mayor)
1981 – Floyd Davis (Businessman, Chamber of Commerce)
1982 – Lou Rohrbach (Retired Police Chief)
1983 – Ruby Taylor (Retired Teacher, Socialite)
1984 – Bob Feidt (Businessman, JC – died of cancer)
1985 – Henry Carrington (Retired Businessman)
1986 – Tom Heath – (Farmer)
1987 – B. J. “Bo” Ludvik (Retired Businessman)
1988 – Chris Gunderson (Retired Barber)
1989 – Clarence Gustafson (Retired Businessman)
1990 – Buck Bates (Retired School Custodian)
1991 – Rusk Co. rep. from each war (drawn by lot)WWI (Ralph Jenkins),
1992 – Dorothy Larson (Former Mayor) WWII (Theron Nash),
1993 – Roger Albus (Businessman) Korea (Ron Hoagland),
1994 – Val Leitz (Businesswoman) Desert Storm ( Brad Blazek)
1995 – Brad Huff (Court Stenographer, Councilman)
1996 – Kurt Gerken (Retired Dentist)
1997 – Shirley Geier
1998 – Dutch Buchholz (Retired Businessman)
1999 – Don Bell (Newspaper Publisher)
2000 – Elaine Armstrong (Volunteer)
2001 – Walt O’Connor (Former Banker)
2002 – Elaine “Bird” Hoveland
2003 – Tom Bell (Nerwspaper)
2004 – Glen Bedward (Volunteer)
2005 – Donna Wishowski (Kinship)
2006 – Don Bartig
2007 – Dewey Floberg (JC, Banker)
2008 – Jerry Ludvik (Businessman)
2009 – Bill Morgan (Businessman, Councilman)
2010 – Karen Ek/John Terrill (Music Teacher, Newspaper Editor)
2011 – Dick & Marlene Tuma
2012 - Val Leitz/Waunita DesJarlais (Business women)
2013 – John & Carol Vacho
2014 – Bob Krejcarek (Radio)
2015 – JC’s past, present and future
2016 – Dale & Patti Bisson (Volunteer)
2017 – Mel Gibbs (Al & Deb Hraban) (Businesswoman)
2018 – Dave & Sandy Roth
2019 – Jim & Cora Schultz
2020 —
2021 — Elmer Wisherd and Clarence Stine
2022 — Kevin and Cindy Albus
This list was provided by Ladysmith resident Bruce Anderson.
