Even though it is cold outside, the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning for a great summer.
Music on Miner Concert and Car Shows are currently in the works. These events are great monthly summer community events that bring people together in Ladysmith’s downtown area. There is nothing better than cool classic cars, great live tunes and awesome people on a beautiful Rusk County night.
The chamber is currently seeking sponsor for these events. There are several sponsorship options available.
"Please help us in holding these awesome events by being a sponsor. It is teammates like you that help us do great things in our community," Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Director Andy Strom said.
Music on Miner Sponsorship Levels
• Rock Star Sponsor - $300 (Three available per event - four events total.) As a Rock Star Sponsor your organization will be on all digital flyers, all print flyers, and on all radio ads on WJMC and Fox 99, the band will thank your organization by name during the event, and you can have your organizations banner up near the stage (you supply the banner).
•Hot Rod Sponsor - $200 (Two available per event – four events total.) As a Hot Rod Sponsor your organization will be on all digital flyers, all print flyers, and on all radio ads on WJMC and Fox 99.
•Street Team Sponsor - $75 (Four available per event – four events total.) As a Street Team Sponsor your organization will be on all digital and print flyers.
*** Rock Star Sponsor Special - $1,000 (Only two available!). The Rock Star Sponsor Special will get your organization all the benefits of the Rock Star Sponsor for all four Music on Miner events. This is a discount of $200!
All sponsorships are first come first served.
