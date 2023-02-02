Music on Miner

Even though it is cold outside, the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning for a great summer.

Music on Miner Concert and Car Shows are currently in the works. These events are great monthly summer community events that bring people together in Ladysmith’s downtown area. There is nothing better than cool classic cars, great live tunes and awesome people on a beautiful Rusk County night.

