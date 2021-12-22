Dozens of volunteers turned out last weekend to help place more than 1,000 wreaths at the graves of individuals who served in the Armed Forces.
Wreaths Across America is now in its fourth year in Rusk County. When all was said and done volunteers laid 1,305 wreaths.
Patti and Dale Bisson started the first wreath event in Rusk County at the Ingram Cemetery to honor two classmates killed in Vietnam.
“That goal is coming true,” Patti Bisson said. “What started in Ingram four years has multiplied.”
The Bissons noted their fallen classmates, Richard Cerra, who is buried in Bruce, and Leo Ludvigsen, who is buried in Sheldon.
The Bissons also highlighted other fallen veterans including Anthony Witkiewicz, Nathan Vacho and Patrick Lybert.
Patti Bisson said these individuals not get to see many Christmases. She said all of those who served their country will never be forgotten.
“We will love you forever, remember you always, and as long as we are alive you will have a wreath to mark the Christmases you miss,” Patti Bisson said.
There were 1,223 wreaths in total laid at Rusk County sites over three days.
The totals were 828 in Ladysmith, 60 in Ingram, 60 in Glen Flora, 108 in Tony, three at the South Lawrence Cemetery, two at the Warner Cemetery and two at the Servite Sisters Cemetery. Another 60 were placed at the Bruce Cemetery, and 100 more were placed at the Sheldon and Conrath cemeteries.
A special ceremony also was held at the Rusk County Veterans Memorial Wall in Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
Ceremonial wreaths commemorating those who served and are serving in the branches of the Armed Forces and those who are Prisoners of War or Missing in Action were laid during special ceremonies at many of the sites. The branches are Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and POW/MIA.
National Wreaths Across America Day took place last Saturday at 3,136 participating locations across the country. Veterans were remembered as each name was said aloud and honored as over 525 truckloads of wreaths were delivered by 390 different carriers. More than 2 million volunteers, a third of whom were children, helped placed more than 2.4 million wreaths on headstones of veterans.
Bruce resident Debbie Petersen called it an honor to lay wreaths as she walked between graves at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. She noted her family members who served in the military. Her husband, Lance, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, died from his disabilities in 2019. Her step-son Dan Petersen retired from the service after 25 years.
“I just feel it is an honor,” Petersen said.
Ladysmith site coordinators Don and Dawn Nicholson pointed to the volunteers who make the wreath laying possible. The couple volunteered last year to begin coordinating at Riverside Cemetery, which includes weeks of advance planning to locate graves, mark the sites and order enough wreaths.
Many volunteers are needed at the various sites so every veteran is honored, according to Don Nicholson.
“It is the community that does this,” he said.
At Arlington National Cemetery specifically, the Wreaths Across America program saw 66 tractor trailers deliver over 250,000 veterans’ wreaths that were placed by nearly 38,000 volunteers. This was the 30th year that veterans’ wreaths have been placed there, a tradition started by Maine wreathmaker Morrill Worcester as a gift of thanks. Morrill once again made the trek to Arlington this year to place wreaths as he has each December since 1992.
“When I brought down those 5,000 wreaths that first year, I just thought it was a way for me to say thank you, for what we have in this Country,” said Worcester, Founder of Wreaths Across America. “I could have never imagined it would strike a chord like it has and make such an impact. Me and my family continued to be humbled by the support this program receives across the country.”
Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation, sponsored by an individual or organization and placed on a headstone by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When each wreath is placed the service member’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.
Remembering the fallen, organizers said, honors those that serve and their families, and teaches the next generation the value of freedom.
Robert Degaro, the driver who transported the wreaths here, told the audience at Riverside Cemetery about all the tears he sees at the Maine site where drivers pick up their loads of wreaths to distribute across the country. He called it an amazing scene.
“I thank all of you for being here also, and I thank the veterans that gave us everything so we have what we have,” Degaro said.
Degaro then helped lay wreaths with the many other volunteers.
Ladysmith resident Dave Kmosena remembered his uncle who was killed in action and never came back. He recalled other family buried at Riverside Cemetery, including his grandfather, who served in World War I. He noted friends, also buried at the cemetery.
“Doing something like this makes me feel wonderful,” said Kmosena, who also placed a wreath honoring all MIAs at an earlier ceremony. “This is just a great thing. This is the best thing that ever could have happened.”
“It’s an honor to them all,” said Ladysmith resident Trudy Armstrong.
“It is. It is,” Kmosena said. “And I am honored they want me to keep laying that wreath.”
Ladysmith residents John and Sue Monnier have four relatives buried at Riverside Cemetery including three of her cousins, Robert, William and Richard Kulibert, and his father, Earl Monnier, Sr.
Volunteering to lay wreaths makes her feel great, she said.
“This just gives you a good feeling inside,” Sue Monnier said.
Next year’s National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
