The Northland Mardi Gras kicks off next week, running Thursday through Sunday, July 15-18.
The 4-day event featuring parades, fireworks, live music, amusement rides by Christman Amusements and fun events is sponsored by the Northland Community Club and Ladysmith Jaycees.
The grand marshals of this year’s parades are two World War II veterans, Clarence Stine and Elmer Wisherd, each 100 years old.
Pre-sale amusement ride tickets are 6 for $11 and are available now at Ladysmith Fresh Market, Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan and Security Financial Bank. Ticket prices will be more at the festival.
This year the Northland Community Club and Ladysmith Jaycees have partnered to present the 2021 Northland Mardi Gras, according to Northland Community Club President Peter Camren. He noted the groups hope to put on a great event after a drastically scaled back event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited to offer the full festival this year as we look to return to normal,” Camren said.
Alan Christianson for the Ladysmith Jaycees added the Northland Mardi Gras has been the premier summer event in Rusk County for more than 80 years.
“We are looking forward to having the full event after a one-day festival last year,” Christianson said.
Amanda Camren for the Ladysmith Jaycees said, “We are happy to have all of the things you have come to expect at the Northland Mardi Gras this year with live music, the night and street parades, fireworks, the beer garden, golf tournament and the downtown events as well as Christman Amusements offering games, rides and food.”
Organizers are looking for float drivers for the night parades on the river and the Sunday day parade downtown.
Night parade drivers need to be available from 9-11 p.m., Friday or Saturday night, and need to have experience with boat motors.
Those interested may call 715-415-1902.
Thursday, July 15
4 p.m. — Ribbon cutting and opening ceremony at the entrance to Memorial Park
4-7 p.m. — Mardi Gras Mainstage will feature D.J. music by “Midnight Mayhem” in Memorial Park.
5 p.m. — Christman Amusements opens in Memorial Park.
5 p.m. — Beer garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial Park
6 p.m. — Tri-County Little League Majors All Star Game at the Rusk County Fairgrounds.
7-11 p.m. — Lampert Lumber Main Stage presents the band “Ember” in Memorial Park.
11 p.m. — Beer garden closes.
11 p.m. — Closing of festival grounds.
Friday, July 16
12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County Historical Society Museum opens at the fairgrounds.
3 p.m. — Christman amusements open.
4 p.m. — Beer garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial Park.
4-7 p.m. — Beer Garden Mainstage presents the band “Sage Leary” in Memorial Park.
4-8 p.m. — Ninja Warrior Timed Obstacle Course sponsored by Offering Hope & Wellness, 711 W. 9th St. N.. For registration or questions call 715-609-1310 or email at shaunjochimsen@outlook.com. Age categories: 14-under, 15-29, 30-49 and 50-plus.
7-11:30 p.m. — Lampert Lumber Main Stage Presents the band “Wreckless” /Memorial Park
7 p.m. — Rusk County Jr. Fair Truck & Tractor Pull at the fairgrounds.
10 p.m. — Venetian Night Parade and Fireworks Show on Flambeau River along Memorial Park.
Midnight — Closing of beer garden and festival grounds
Saturday, July 17
7 a.m. — Mardi Gras Open Golf Tournament at Tee-Away Golf and Supper Club.
8-11 a.m. — Firefighters Pancake Feed at Ladysmith Fire Hall.
8 a.m. — Race start time for “Rise Wellness Center” Mardi Gras 5K Walk-Run/Sister’s Farm Trail. Pre-register at Rise Wellness Center 105 Miner Ave. W. or brandonhoyt91694@gmail.com
9 a.m.- 2 p.m. — Mardi Gras Arts & Craft Fair in downtown Ladysmith on Miner Avenue.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Car Show on Miner Avenue W. in front of the post office and 211 Club in downtown Ladysmith.
10:30 a.m. — Citizen’s Water Fights at Ladysmith Fire Hall.
11 a.m. — Horseshoes registration at Memorial Park. There is a $5 per person fee, 100% payback, draw a partner.
Noon — Horseshoes Tournament in Memorial Park with $1 per glass of beer. Contact Bill at 715-532-7275 or 715-404-0704 for more information.
Noon — Christman Amusements opens in Memorial Park.
Noon — Mardi Gras Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament at West Cove Lanes for $25 per team, 2 woman minimum. To register, call 715-532-7812.
Noon-1:30 p.m. - Cornhole Team Tournament registration at the Beer Garden entrance for $10 per person, double elimination, at Memorial Park
12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County Historical Society Museum opens at the fairgrounds.
1-2:30 p.m. — Music by “Joe’s Music” at the Memorial Park Amphitheater.
1 p.m. — Beer Garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee at Memorial Park.
2-5:00 p.m. — Lampert Lumber Main Stage Presents the band “Galetka Brothers” in Memorial Park.
2-7 p.m. — Cornhole Team Tournament at the Beer Garden with a 50/50 split.
5-8 p.m. — Beer Garden Main Stage Presents the band “8 Seconds” in Memorial Park.
8-11:30 p.m. — Lampert Lumber Main Stage Presents the band “Apollo’s Beacon” in Memorial Park.
10 p.m.— Venetian Night Parade and Fireworks Show on Flambeau River along Memorial Park.
Midnight — Closing down of beer garden and festival grounds.
Sunday, July 18
10:30 a.m. — Parade Registration Begins at the former Ladysmith Elementary School at Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street.
Noon — Christman Amusements opens in Memorial Park.
12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County Historical Society Museum opens at the Fairgrounds
12:30 p.m. — Kiddie Parade on Miner Avenue in downtown Ladysmith.
1 p.m. — Street Parade along Worden and Miner avenues in downtown Ladysmith.
3 p.m. — Beer garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial Park.
3-6 p.m. — Beer Garden Main Stage presents the band “The Thundermen” in Memorial Park.
6-10 p.m. — Lampert Lumber Main Stage presents the band “Anxiety” in Memorial Park
11 p.m. — Closing down of beer garden and festival grounds.
