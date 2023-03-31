On April 4, 2023, the Flambeau School Board will hold elections for several open positions. Incumbents Julie Hauser, Dan Kopacz and Sara Taylor filed candidacy papers. They will be opposed by Linda Zimmer, Ted Alberson and Jennifer Heath. Brian Beardsley is running as a write-in candidate.
To help voters get to know the candidates better, the Ladysmith News reached out to them for details on their campaigns.
Each candidate was asked to provide biographical and educational information as well as to highlight what inspired them to run for the school board. They were also asked to explain the top issues they believe the Flambeau School District faces in the coming years.
Ted Alberson
Ted Alberson, 60, is currently a farmer and retired teacher. He began working for the Flambeau School District in the fall of 1982 and officially retired from there two years ago. Alberson states his motivation is to simply restore the focus of the district back to the children. He hopes to provide leadership in refocusing the school’s mission to goals on academic rigor, accountability, respectability, and citizenship.
Alberson says, “My approach will be the same as it always has been. Your children will be treated like my own and through dedication and hard work, greatness will be achievable for all.”
Brian Beardsley
Brian Beardsley, 63, is a write in candidate for the Flambeau School Board. He currently resides in Sheldon. Beardsley has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, MI and a Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO.
This is Beardsley’s first candidacy for a political office. He has served as a pastor for 32 years, serving six churches, two of which had schools. He sat on the school board as a pastor for both these schools.
When asked what inspired him to run for the position Beardsley stated, “First, because such a position provides an opportunity for me to serve my communities in a positive way. Second, I am very concerned about the state of public education in the USA. And finally, I believe there are many in the Flambeau School District who desire a conservative voice speaking on their behalf.”
Beardsley stated his number one issue is that the Flambeau School District will continue to excel in providing an excellent, well-rounded education for all of its students. He would accomplish this through two proposals. Beardsley believes the Flambeau School district should seek to work with parents, encouraging and respecting parental rights in the education of their children. “Afterall, who knows the needs of their children better than their own parents?” Beardsley said.
Finally, Beardsley asserted that the Flambeau School District should provide a safe and healthy environment for the students to learn, grow and excel while developing a strong moral character.
Julie Hauser
Julie Hauser has lived in the Flambeau School District for the past twenty-seven years. She was born and raised there and returned to raise her children. Prior to moving back to the area, Hauser served on the school board for the Altoona School District for seven years. For the past twenty-four years, Hauser has served on the Flambeau School Board.
When asked why she was running for the position, Hauser stated it was due to the coaxing of family and friends. “I have spent the majority of my adult life pursuing the best interests of children. That has been and will always be my mantra in regard to making decisions for board issues – is this in the best interest of children?” Hauser added that she has devoted a lot of time and energy into helping to make the Flambeau School District a great place for children to learn and grow.
Of the issues important to her, Hauser said, “No one individual has any powers themselves, but collectively as a board we have many issues to address.” Hauser asserted that one of the issues the board faces every year is to maintain fiscal responsibility and provide a balanced budget so the school can continue to operate. Another issue Hauser believes the school faces on an ongoing basis is to keep their policies up to date. The board currently keeps these policies on a three-year rotation. The third issue Hauser sees the school dealing with is keeping the curriculum up to date, which is also kept on a rotation. Hauser said, “These three issues are just a few that we as a board have the responsibility to oversee and determine what will be acted on.”
Hauser added that she believes that she can bring experience that is valuable in making decisions. “I have learned a great deal of patience over the past years.” Hauser said. “I have maintained a level head and positive attitude. Throughout the years, I have been supportive of all staff and I will continue supporting the Flambeau School District.”
Jenny Heath
Jenny Heath grew up on a dairy and crop farm outside of Stratford. There she learned the value of hard work. After high school, she pursued her education at UW-River Falls and Iowa State University. She worked in dairy research at the Land O’Lakes research farm in Fort Dodge, IA. In 2002, Heath married her husband, Dustin. They started a family while they continued farming. They have five children, ranging in age from thirteen to nineteen.
Heath said that the issue that inspired her to run in the election is the need for change. “The district needs to go in a more positive direction. The black marks that have been put on the district by many recent events have taken a toll on district morale and the student numbers.”
When asked what were the top three issues she believes the district faces, Heath answered that they were communication, accountability, and transparency. “All three issues intertwine with each other. Communication has always been a major problem in the district. If people feel involved, they are more connected with their children’s education and the needs of the school. With better communication all these things can be addressed.” Heath asserted.
Heath stated that on the issue of accountability, all employees are getting paid to be there and should be expected to do the jobs they have been hired to do.
Heath highlighted that transparency needs to happen by making meeting minutes available in a timely fashion, not weeks afterward. She said that issues like the school website being accurate and up to date and posting minutes where they can be easily accessed by many are also important.
“I believe all kids deserve a great education and as many opportunities as we can provide them so they can become successful, well-rounded individuals.” Heath said. “I will be donating my board payback to the Flambeau Forever Foundation if elected.”
Dan Kopacz
Dan Kopacz graduated in 1994 from Flambeau and then from UW-Platteville with a Civil Engineering degree. He currently works for the Wisconsin DOT as an engineer. Kopacz married his high school sweetheart and moved back to the area 20 years ago to raise their four children. Kopacz has coached Flambeau basketball and baseball at all levels for over 15 years.
Kopacz’s political experience includes being a current school board member, a parish council member of St. John’s Catholic Church, and a member of the Flambeau Forever Foundation.
Kopacz was approached by many members of the district to run for the board. He stated, “I have no special agenda. No one has wronged me that I am trying to get back at. I am serving on the board to help improve the education of all the children at Flambeau.”
When asked about what some of his main issues were, Kopacz highlighted that communication is an area that always needs improvement. “Overall, we have a lot of great staff with many positive qualities that need to be highlighted. We also need to encourage our community to communicate in a positive manner by treating everyone with respect and dignity.” Kopacz said. “For example, ranting on Facebook about our staff and board members is not constructive and does not set a good example for our children.”
Kopacz credits his job and life experiences with helping him learn to deal with controversy. “I have developed the ability to make the right decisions even when faced with public backlash.” He stated. “It is important to recognize the public is not always able to have all the information that goes into the difficult decision-making process.”
Kopacz also focused on the need for forgiveness. “Our district is like a family.” He asserted. “In a family, you are always going to have times when you are disappointed, but you can’t hold on to that hate forever. Otherwise, you are not able to move forward as a family or a district. I would like to continue to serve on the board to help make a difference in our children’s lives.”
Sara Taylor
Sara Taylor, 44, is a resident of Tony. Prior to moving to Rusk County in 2004, she resided in Eau Claire. Taylor received her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from UWEC and is the Vice President at Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan where she has been employed for the last 19 years. Taylor has served on the Flambeau School Board since 2019 and has two children who attend school in the Flambeau School District.
When asked what inspired her to run for the school board, Taylor stated, “The answer is the kids. As a current member of the board, I factor the students into every decision I am part of making. With every decision made, I consider how that decision best prepares our students for a career, for college and for life beyond the doors of Flambeau.”
Taylor also said, “School board members should never have individual issues. As a board, our most important responsibility is to work in collaboration with each other, our school administrators, and our community to improve overall student achievement. I am constantly asking myself how I might be the best advocate for students and how we can improve our school in order to support our students’ needs. I believe in quality education for all current and future Flambeau students.”
Taylor said other issues the school district faces are working with the administrator to create a budget that addresses the district’s needs. “Currently we have designated funds to improve our ground and facilities.” She said. “We are aware that we have increased needs in the area of Special Education, which is not unique to our district. Administration is also working and updating the board on curricular changes putting a focus on student success, which will continue to be a focus.”
Linda Zimmer
Linda Zimmer is the wife of Chris Zimmer and mother to three daughters who all attended Flambeau. She is presently a second-grade teacher at OLS. Zimmer and her family live outside of Glen Flora. Zimmer has been involved in Head Start Parent Council, ICAA Advisory board, Girl Scouts, 4-H, FFA, Founder of Flambeau PTA in 2012, Cancer Benefit Committee, Project Graduation, St. Anthony Church VBS, and was the Clerk for Town of True from 2009-2021.
Zimmer stated that she feels that since the Flambeau district encompasses a large area that a representative from each village is important. She was encouraged by former colleagues to run so they might have an educator on the board who understands what is happening in the classrooms. Zimmer would like to see Flambeau get back its reputation as a great school. She stated, “The public needs to see all the good that the school is doing and restore its confidence in the administration. I would like to see public forums where the administration or the school board representative might go to each village and field questions, get ideas and show examples of what is being done at the school. I would like to see active recruitment of new teachers and retention and appreciation of all staff - teachers, support, office, kitchen and maintenance. It is hard to offer a variety of classes for students when there is a limited amount of staff doing multiple jobs.”
Zimmer also wants to bring focus to a third issue. She said, “We need to make sure that the building and grounds are kept in good shape. Too often ideas are brought up but never completed. There has been talk of a new playground for years along with ways to access the baseball fields for our older community members. I hope to push along the ideas so they become reality. I will be a positive voice for our children.”
Polls will be open on Tuesday, April 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.