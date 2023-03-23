10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Two area men were charged with burying a murder victim’s corpse in the Town of Thornapple last summer. The felony charges were filed under party to a crime in the burying of Frederick Harvey of Eau Claire.
The Ladysmith City Council was looking at Tax Incremental Tax districts as a way to help finance needed water and sewer projects in the city.
The county was considering making portions of roads in the Blue Hills into a Rustic Road to help promote tourism. The route was to include the Fire Lane Road, Perch Lake Road, Bucks Lake Road and South Bucks Lake Road.
An estimated 1,200 people attended the farm show at Ladysmith High School.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
An ambitious tree replanting program was planned for the banks of the Flambeau River in Ladysmith that was denuded by the Labor Day tornado. Volunteers hoped to plant between 5,000 and 10,000 seedlings.
A southbound train passing through Ladysmith went into emergency brake application after an air brake line connected to a car containing molten sulfur parted. The train rolled to a safe stop after the brakes engaged as they should have.
Ladysmith area residents were eagerly anticipating the March 21 opening of the Eastern Chinese Restaurant in Ladysmith operated by Tina Zang and her husband Qi Rong Sun.
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks won the sectional championship with a win over Fall Creek and were to play Kenosha St. Joseph’s in a Division 3 game at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Jacks were going into the state tournament with a 22-game win streak.
Rose and Bob Grotzinger were the new owners of the 211 Club and Back Door Cafe in Ladysmith.
The opening ceremony for the Smithsonian’s “Barn Again” exhibit at the Rusk County Library drew 140 people. There was an exhibition of quilts and artwork in conjunction with the event.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
Former employees of Pope & Talbot Paper Mill in Ladysmith received encouraging news sevens months to the day after the mill closed. One of the mill’s paper machines was to be started up to produce jumbo rolls. Potential buyers wanted to see the mill in operation.
Jack and Gary Noel planned a grand opening of their new Dairyland Implement Store in Sheldon on March 22.
Members of the Ladysmith Lions Club were building a covered bridge leading to the island in O.J. Falge Park.
Town of Stubbs officials expressed concern about a new landfill that would be located in their township.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Ladysmith City Council voted to proceed with bidding for a city bond issue of $820,000 to fund projects in three of the city’s TIF districts.
Pope & Talbot joined 12 communities in the search for a new landfill.
A fire in Radisson destroyed the Stop Light Bar and home office of Chester Boncler. A fire at Potato Lake destroyed the Timberline Resort.
IGA interests bought the Gambles Store in Ladysmith. Dale Bingham, who had been affiliated with Gambles for 28 years, was to continue managing the store which was located in Westgate Plaza.
The Weyerhaeuser Wildcats lost to South Shore Cardinals 59-45 in the sectional finals at Spooner.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Rusk County recorded its first traffic fatality of the year. The victim was Peggy Jean Anderson, who died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident south of Ladysmith on Wis. 27.
About 60 people appeared at a hearing regarding Town of Grant taxes. The hearing wa ordered by the Wis. Dept. of Revenue.
Selected as Badger State representatives at Bruce High School were Gay Skogen and Paul Swanson.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
A 100-bed nursing home in Ladysmith reached the final plan stage with approval of a $1.5 million building. It was being built by the Servants of Mary, who operated St. Mary’s Hospital.
Boatel Co. of Mora, Minn., bought controlling interest in Balko Bros, Inc. of Ladysmith. The boat trailer business was started in 1946 by Verlie Balko, who began general farm equipment repair in a blacksmith shop in Ladysmith.
The former Graves Grocery store building in Ladysmith was sold to Al Waggoner.
Lightning, which accompanied a snow storm, caused fire and electrical damage to the Dale Bingham home.
Roger Grimh was adding a sauna to his laundromat on Lake Avenue in Ladysmith.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Ingram, Glen Flora and the Town of Lawrence made up a new school district in Rusk County. It was the second largest geographically.
The Rev. Erling Hanson was the new pastor of Hope Lutheran Church.
For the first time in its history the Ladysmith Post Office passed the $50,000 mark in gross revenues.
Attendance at the Ladysmith subregional basketball tournament was 1,500 on Thursday and 1,700 on Friday.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Although meat, cheese, butter, margarine and canned fish were added to the list of goods rationed for the war effort, housewives were given the comforting news that they could do their shopping with a simplified set of ration stamps.
A committee was to study deer feeding in Rusk County.
“Nig,” the faithful horse that furnished motive power for Fred Lobitz’s transfer company, got a ride by truck to Conrath of a new set of shoes.
Clayton Biller was to receive his silver wings March 20 at Randolph Field in Texas.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Rusk County took steps to form a county mediation board as stipulated under a new law. It required that efforts be made to discontinue foreclosures on farms and houses.
Joining Ed Fedde in making application for yet unavailable beer licenses were Herman Meyer, A.L. DuBois, Elmer Taylor and John Verhyn. They were hopeful the end of Prohibition was near.
The “Ladysmith News” was given a position on the “All Star Eleven” chosen by Prof. John Casey, Dean of the School of Journalism at the University of Oklahoma. They were among the outstanding weekly newspapers in the nation.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Since the days when hardwood and hemlock logging began in this part of the country, few loggers had equaled the record set this winter by George Savord. After six weeks of preparation, 140 men with 64 horses in two camps sawed, trimmed, skidded, loaded and hauled 7.7 million feet of logs in two and one-half months. Camp 9 got out 4 million feet and Camp 10 about 3.7 million feet. The logs were shipped by rail on the logging company’s rail line and then on the Soo Line to Ladysmith, where they were to sawed into lumber by the Fountain-Campbell Lumber Co.
The transmission line from the Big Falls Dam to Ladysmith was connected permanently to the steel substation at the dam.
Harry Baxter’s farmhouse, the oldest in the Town of Big Falls, burned to the ground. Ed Sarb had been staying there while building a home on the 40 north of Baxter’s.
Garments and millinery valued at $5,000 was modeled at a style show on the stage of the Unique Theater in Ladysmith. A large crowd was on hand.
Henry Boyd, mail carrier, was out with his team on a road passing through a dense swamp when he was stopped by two large timber wolves. They showed fight and he had great trouble driving them off.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The Menasha Wooden Ware Co. announced it would erect another large dry kiln in its yards in Ladysmith. It was to be constructed of cement blocks and was to be south of the other dry kiln of similar size.
The first city primary in Ladysmith since the commission form of government was adopted saw A.C. Thompson win with a margin of 52 votes over his opponent George Luell. In the councilman’s race H.A. Dimock and R.H. Burns beat A.E. Foster, Thomas Baker, A.V. Simon, A.N. Anderson and J.W. Carow.
The alleged house of ill fame operating a mile north of Ladysmith had been closed and inmates left for parts unknown. Rumors were circulating, however, that the notorious 111 “resort” in the city was to reopen, and the D.A. was investigating.
The Conrath School was to reopen after being closed due to a couple of cases of small pox.
E.M. Worden announced he was prepared to sell automobiles on the monthly installment plan.
The Ladysmith Auto & Machine Co. unloaded three fine Imperial automobiles. Two were for R.B. MacDonald and the other for J.W. Carow.
The Owen Lumber Co. was extending its spur from the Soo Line main line to its logs cut near Conrath.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
W.S. Manning had purchased enough tobacco seed to plant 50 acres, and anyone desiring to experiment with tobacco raising could have seeds for the asking.
No pains were spared to make the “Wild Man of Borneo” one of the best (if not the best) comedies that had ever been produced in Gates County. Among the Ladysmith high School cast members were young Jack Lindoo as the Wild Man and Byron Welpton as Borneo Binns.
F.W. Spiegelberg, a cruiser for the Menasha Wooden Ware Co., had a hair-raising experience about a week ago. He was cruising in a very wild part of the county, nine miles south of Ingram, when he suddenly became aware he was the envied morsel of a pack of wolves. Looking over his shoulder, he saw a huge gaunt timber wolf regarding him with apparent hostile intentions, while a little father back was another one, equally large and hungry. He had seen wolf tracks earlier that day, as well as remains of four deer they had eaten. Unarmed, he grabbed a stick or a club and commenced walking toward a railroad settlement. The wolves followed him only a short distance.
The bill to detach the southern townships of Gates County and reattach them to Chippewa County was dead.
H.A. Ostrander & Co. had laid out a three-block addition to the Village of Ingram.
G.E. Newman had four dwellings under construction in the block west of the Gerard Hotel.
John Lindoo’s crew struck for higher wages on Tuesday, and Jack thought it was a good time to break camp and he did.
