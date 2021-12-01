Most area school districts fared well in new report cards recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The DPI published public and choice school and district report cards for the 2020-21 school year, as required by state law.
The DPI reported the Bruce School District exceeds expectations. The district exceeds expectations at the elementary school, significantly exceeds expectations at the middle school and fails to meet expectations at the high school.
The DPI reported the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District meets expectations. The district exceeds expectations at Roselawn Elementary School, meets expectations at the middle school and meets few expectations at the high school.
The DPI reported the Flambeau School District meets expectations. The district exceeds expectations at the elementary school, meets expectations at the middle school and meets few expectations at the high school.
The DPI reported the Ladysmith School District meets expectations. The district meets expectations at the elementary school, meets expectations at the middle school and meets few expectations at the high school.
The DPI reported the Lake Holcombe School District fails to meet expectations. The district meets few expectations at the elementary school and fails to meet expectations at the high school.
As part of the state accountability system, the DPI produces report cards for every publicly funded school and district in Wisconsin. These report cards include data on multiple indicators for multiple years across the four priority areas that include achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and on-track to graduation. In addition, the report cards provide course and program participation information for grades 9-12 for public schools and districts. A school or district’s overall accountability score places them into one of five overall accountability rating category.
Accountability scores 83-100 mean significantly exceeds expectations receiving five stars, 70-83 exceeds expectations receiving four stars, 58-70 meets expectations receiving three stars, 48-58 meets few expectations receiving two stars and 0-48 fails to meet expectations receiving one star.
The Bruce School District scored 73.5 percent overall and received four out of a possible five stars. This breaks down to 75.4 percent with four stars at the elementary school, 90.5 percent with five stars at the middle school and 44.2 percent with one star at the high school.
The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District scored 66.0 percent overall and received three out of a possible five stars. This breaks down to 71.7 percent with four stars at the elementary school, 68.8 percent with three stars at the middle school and 57.8 percent with two stars at the high school.
The Flambeau School District scored 61.6 percent overall and received three out of a possible five stars. This breaks down to 75.1 percent with three stars at the elementary school, 62.5 percent with three stars at the middle school and 53.0 percent with two stars at the high school.
The Ladysmith School District scored 59.5 percent overall and received three out of a possible five stars. This breaks down to 67.9 percent with three stars at the elementary school, 69.1 percent with three stars at the middle school and 49.8 percent with two stars at the high school.
The Lake Holcombe School District scored 46.9 percent overall and received one out of a possible five stars. This breaks down to 52.8 percent with two stars at the elementary school (grades K4-8) and 46.9 percent with one star at the high school.
The purpose of the state accountability system (the Accountability Report Cards, also known as the School and District Report Cards) is to provide a rating system that meaningfully differentiates school and district outcomes across the performance spectrum.
Both federal and state law require DPI to annually release accountability reports, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these report requirements were suspended for the 2019-20 school year. Because of ongoing pandemic impacts, the U.S. Department of Education again waived federal Every Student Succeeds Act accountability requirements for 2020-21 school year data. However, the Wisconsin State Legislature did not grant another suspension.
For the 2020-21 school year, there were 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools that received report cards. Of those schools, there were 1,781 that met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations. Of the 421 school districts that received report cards, there were 399 that met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations.
Of the total schools, there were 199 public schools and 240 choice schools that did not have enough available data to receive scored report cards.
Scores are calculated in the priority areas of achievement, growth, target group outcomes and on-track to graduation. By law, the larger the percentage of a school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score. This allows schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level. If there is insufficient data to calculate a priority area score, the measure is omitted and the remaining measures weigh more heavily in the overall score.
This year’s report cards replace the closing gaps priority area of past years with the new target group outcomes priority area. The priority area target group outcomes sheds additional light on students in the school with test scores in the lowest quarter. This measure was designed to help focus support on the learners who need it most, while also improving outcomes for all students.
Another new addition to report cards this year is an optional narrative statement for districts and schools to showcase information that is not otherwise communicated in the report card.
The full reports for each school district are online at https://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards and attached to this story at www.ladysmithnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.