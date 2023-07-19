Outdoor drinking rules downtown relaxed

The Ladysmith Common Council is loosening city laws on alcoholic beverages in public areas, but it wasn’t done entirely without concerns.

The change, approved on a city council 6-1 vote last month, permits outside alcohol consumption in and around the city’s downtown business district. This area — generally known as the central business district — is bounded roughly by Lake Avenue on the north, E. Fourth Street on the east and the CN railroad tracks on the south and west. It also allows for outside alcohol consumption in city parks.

