The Ladysmith Common Council is loosening city laws on alcoholic beverages in public areas, but it wasn’t done entirely without concerns.
The change, approved on a city council 6-1 vote last month, permits outside alcohol consumption in and around the city’s downtown business district. This area — generally known as the central business district — is bounded roughly by Lake Avenue on the north, E. Fourth Street on the east and the CN railroad tracks on the south and west. It also allows for outside alcohol consumption in city parks.
This is a change from the previous city ordinance that generally prohibited outside alcohol consumption on all public property except the non-roadway portions of Greenwood Park, Memorial Park, O.J. Falge Park, Thut Park and Riverside Park, and except from 12:30 to 3 p.m., along the Mardi Gras Sunday parade route.
Police Chief Kevin Julien noted the downtown district is more residential than other areas that changed to “open carry.”
“We have apartment buildings and some residences in our downtown district. I worry about loitering outside of those apartment buildings and the perception it will bring to the city if residents are outside loitering and drinking,” Julien said.
Julien also expressed concerns about more littering.
“If the council supports the ordinance change, more garbage receptacles need to be added downtown which I think is already in the works,” Julien said.
The city council also fielded questions at a brief public hearing on the proposed ordinance change before the decision.
Municipal Court Judge Terry Carter asked for clarification, indicating this ordinance change applies to just the central business district and not the entire city.
City resident John Pohlman, II asked how the central business district would be signed.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., envisions maps posted at the taverns letting guests know where the central business district boundaries are.
Christianson mentioned he has taken part in a festival in Algoma, and their community allows open consumption in their central business district. He supported trying this same ordinance in Ladysmith, saying if there are too many negative issues, the council can always make changes.
In a related matter, the city council was informed there may now be a need for metal street receptacles on central business district sidewalks for can and bottle disposal. No action was taken.
Julien also noted Algoma and Sturgeon Bay that opened their similar ordinances in certain areas but those areas are mostly along the Lake Michigan lakefront.
“They have wineries and breweries in their open carry district, and we do not,” Julien said. “An article I read on Sturgeon Bay, I found certain city officials said opening it up allows citizens and tourists to walk the lake front with an open container. This makes sense for their community in my opinion.”
Julien said he is unsure exactly how the council action will impact policing in the city.
“If I start to have major concerns due to complaints then I hope they listen to my concerns and can overturn the ordinance change,” Julien said.
