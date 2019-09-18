The Ladysmith School Board voted 5-0, Wednesday, to spend $61,200 on the beginning portion of a new multi-year K-5 reading literacy program at the elementary level.
The goal is to start the program during the second trimester of the current school year in December with a standards-based reading and writing program designed by American Reading Company. It relies heavily on reading books, especially at home with parents and other adults.
The ARC program meets and exceeds all expectations in English and Language Arts, according to Ladysmith Elementary School Principal Laura Stunkel “It is the best literacy program out there right now,” Stunkel told the board at the Sept. 11 meeting.
It will help develop teachers to know how to teach reading and improve literacy. Staff surveys last May showed teachers are very interested in doing the work to make it succeed.
Literacy experts from Cooperative Education Services Agency 10 met with leadership and staff to understand literacy instruction in the building, the wishes of leadership and teachers and to make a recommendation. CESA officials recommended to either create a standards based curriculum plan with support through the Academy that included more summer and paid time for substitutes while writing took place over the first two years or purchase ARC, a standards based, highly effective reading and writing program. Classroom coaching could begin immediately.
The $61,200 expenditure covers only the first unit of the program, with the board postponing the second unit purchase until its meeting next month when 2019-20 school year budget finances will be better known. Units 1 and 2 were proposed as costing $100,500 total, which breaks down to $94,500 for materials and $6,000 for professional development.
“We want to get it into the building in time so we can start training staff on the first in-service in November. Then, we would have enough materials to carry us through the rest of the year. Then we would be coming back to the board next year for the remainder of the materials. It would be a 2-year phase,” Stunkel said.
ARC Trainers would return in March to continue with Unit 2 implementation, according to Stunkel. There is a literacy team at the elementary school made up of representatives at each grade level.
Training days are included in the purchase price, as well as numerous materials and assessment tools.
“We have the structure in place. We have the leadership in place. We just really need the resource to push this through,” Stunkel said. “We are going to end up having a lot of reading teachers because they are going to understand the progression as they walk through it with their students.”
Units 3 and 4 then would be purchased in the second year, focusing on science and social studies and merging these subjects with the literacy content from Units 1 and 2. Units 3 and 4 would cost $89,775, breaking down to $75,525 for materials, $6,000 for professional development and $8,250 for computer software.
The total cost if the board proceeds with purchasing the complete program for both years would be $290,275. However, once the materials are purchased they would remain in the district to use for future years.
Stunkel believes this program now proposed only for the elementary level through fifth grade could be expanded in future years to include the middle school. She hopes it will help the school district become a model program for other schools to copy.
“There is a piece for school, for students, for teacher, parents and there is even a community piece,” Stunkel said. “The extension into the home is a big part of the success of the program.”
The program is in use in the nearby Gilman and Owen-Withee school districts.
Interim School District Administrator Michael Cox asked for postponing the second unit purchase for another month. He called ARC a great curriculum that should be seriously looked at.
“It is very difficult to come in and in one month say we have $100,000 available toward this curriculum. If your budget was completed you would know absolutely whether you could or could not do that,” Cox said.
“We are kind of pushed against the wall to get the materials here in time for the second trimester, and in another month we are going to know if we can afford the entire purchase,” Cox said.
Cox said he would work to find the money in the budget.
“We are all convinced it would be great for the school and for kids, especially kids and their literacy. I think we just have to work to make it happen,” Cox said.
