There will be a 21 gun salute and Taps by the Ladysmith Veterans Association on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 to remember our Fallen Hero’s and citizens in the 9/11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
The ceremony will take place at the Verizon parking lot at the intersections of Wis. 27 and U.S. 8 with a salute at the exact times of each attack. Starting at 7:46 a.m. CST, NY., 8:03 a.m. CST, NY., 8:37 a.m. CST, Pentagon and 9:07 a.m. CST, PA.
The Ladysmith Veterans Association are members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, American Veterans Association and Auxiliaries. Tracey Smith will be Commander of the Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.