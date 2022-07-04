Drug and alcohol charges are possible for a Spooner woman after a traffic stop, Sunday, in Washburn County.
Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18, of Spooner, was stopped at about 12:12 a.m., July 3, by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
According to the state patrol, a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle on N. Front Street, in Spooner, after observing the vehicle operating without required lamps lighted. The trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, showed that the driver, Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Oppel-Bailor was arrested and transported to Indianhead Medical Center for an evidentiary test of her blood and then to the Washburn Jail.
Oppel-Bailor is facing possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor passenger in the vehicle, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.