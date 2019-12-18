By Luke Klink
A Holcombe man had miles to go before his wreath.
Mark Paus drives for Halvor Lines out of the trucking company’s Superior terminal. The Armed Forces veteran spent most of last week in the captain’s chair of his 18-wheeler, hauling nearly 3,000 evergreen Christmas wreaths as part of Wreaths Across America. Loaded in his trailer were 11,389 pounds of cargo filling 316 boxes. Inside each carton were nine 4 pound wreaths, each destined for a solemn ceremony in memory of a veteran.
When it was over, Paus made one final delivery at the grave site of his father, who also was a military veteran.
Paus, 62, himself a veteran, had five deliveries in Kansas and a promise to keep. Attached to his truck grill was a wreath he hoped to lay at the grave site of his father, Elton Paus, a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran who served as a corporal in World War II and who died five years ago.
Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
Paus, a driver for Halvor for the last eight years, carries the “Proud American Veteran” emblem on the side of his rig. Halvor officials informed him he had been selected by the company as a Wreaths Across America driver.
“It actually brought tears to my eyes because I always wanted to do it. I finally got picked after eight years to be able to deliver these wreaths,” said Paus, who reached the rank of corporal while serving in the U.S. Army from 1976-82.
Every wreath tells a story
Wreaths Across America does not “decorate” headstones. The organization honors all veterans and active military members by placing live wreaths on the headstones of veterans. The fresh evergreens have been used for centuries as a symbol recognizing honor and as a living tribute renewed annually. The goal is to have people see the tradition as a living memorial to veterans and their families.
National Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday, Dec. 14. More than 2 million volunteers nationwide were estimated to be participating in placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones. The event remembers, honors and teaches by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at veterans’ cemeteries and other locations. Volunteers were involved at more than 1,600 participating locations in all 50 states and also in Puerto Rico and national cemeteries on foreign soil.
Worcester’s company, Worcester and Worcester Wreath Co., donated 5,000 wreaths for the first year of the event in 1992. The 1 millionth wreath was placed at Arlington National Cemetery in 2012. The first time every headstone at Arlington National Cemetery received a wreath was in 2014.
The annual Wreaths Across America pilgrimage from Columbia Falls, Maine, to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia has become known as the world’s largest veterans’ parade, stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities all along the way to remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.
Wreaths Across America receives no government funding. National Wreaths Across America Day and other events are made possible by thousands of volunteers who organize local ceremonies, raise funds to sponsor wreaths and participate in events. Individual wreath sponsors and corporate donors, pay for the majority of the cost for the program, and volunteer truck drivers and trucking companies make it possible to transport wreaths all over the country.
On the road again
Halvor has six drivers delivering wreaths this year, according to Paus.
After picking up the precious evergreen cargo in St. Louis, Mo., Paus was expecting to log nearly 1,500 road miles across southern Kansas. His stops included local Veteran of Foreign Wars, Civil Air Patrol and American Legion offices and veterans cemeteries in Lawrence, Wakefield, Glasgow, WaKeeney and Fort Dodge.
“Sometimes you get the feeling of joy for being able to do it, and then you get the sadness because you realize you are delivering to their grave sites,” Paus said. “But then you are also remembering those soldiers who gave us the freedom we have today.”
“It also gives me a very proud feeling to be able to do this,” Paus said.
His co-pilot on trips for the last four years is a blue nose pitbull he rescued in Baltimore, Md. Her name is “Patches.” She helps with security, barking whenever anyone gets too close to the truck.
Also a veteran
Paus, who served in the military between the Vietnam and Gulf wars, typically hauls ceiling tiles, paper products and furniture. He also has transported traditional commercial Christmas wreaths between Glidden and the Chicago market, but he calls last week’s wreath deliveries much more meaningful. Delivering the wreaths left him with mixed emotions of excitement and sadness.
“It brings enjoyment to remember those who gave some and those who gave all,” Paus said. “You get the joy of hauling them, but you also feel the sadness when you get to the sites where you are delivering them.”
Company pride
This isn’t the first time Paus has volunteered for a cause that helps veterans and their loved ones. Several years ago, he volunteered to stand guard when Halvor Lines transported the Traveling Wall through Superior.
The wreath deliveries brought Paus closer to another goal, reaching the coveted 1 million mile mark as a truck driver. He has about 60,000 miles yet to go.
Halvor Lines has been delivering to sites in Kansas and Arlington National Cemetery every year since 2013. In addition to the nearly 3,000 wreaths the company was delivering in Kansas, it was trucking 6,000 more wreaths to Arlington.
The company is supportive of veterans and many over-the-road truck drivers are former members of the Armed Forces, according to Halvor Lines Freight Coordinator Charmaine Holtz.
Paus was picked because he was a veteran who is dedicated and always on time, according to Halvor Lines Dispatcher Holtz.
“We know we can definitely count on him to get the wreaths where they need to go and when they need to be there,” Holtz said. “This is just a natural way for us to honor not just all veterans but also the men and women who work for us who have been in the military.”
A survivor
Paus is a survivor after a diagnosis with the rare deadly fungal disease North American Blastomycosis. People can get the disease after breathing in microscopic fungal spores from the air, often after participating in activities that disturb the soil. In 2009, doctors removed the lower third of his left lung, and he is now free of the disease.
After the surgery, he returned to school to upgrade his commercial driving license. At Chippewa Valley Technical College, he topped the Deans List with a 3.83 grade point average. He accepted a job in 2011 with Halvor Line even before graduating from CVTC.
“I don’t consider this a job,” Paus said. “I consider this a paid vacation to see the countryside and make people happy.”
Special delivery
Carl McElwee, deputy commander of the Civil Air Patrol Lawrence Squadron in Kansas, greatly appreciated Paus and the 57 boxes of wreaths his group received. For nearly a decade his group has participated in Wreaths Across America, decorating a veterans area in the local cemetery.
“This wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for people to volunteer to drive around and deliver these wreaths,” McElwee said. “It takes a tremendous amount of effort by a lot of volunteers to make this happen. It is a very good thing for honoring our veterans.”
Janet Hahn, a member of Republican Valley VFW Post 7774 and its Auxiliary Unit in Wakefield, Kan., called Paus very professional and graceful when making the wreath delivery for her group’s Wreaths Across America event. She added the delivery was especially meaningful in that Paus is also a veteran.
“He being a veteran himself, made everything much more personal to him,” said Hahn, the local event coordinator. “We are all veterans, we understood his emotions.”
“He was so honored to have been able to do this. He was very emotional about it and his dad being in World War II, so it was very personal,” Hahn said.
The last stop on this route with this load was Fort Dodge. If time allows he hoped to lay a wreath at the oldest grave with the highest ranking serviceman.
“I will pay my respects to each and every soldier where I do end up placing a wreath on a grave. Even though I may not have been in training with him or in combat with him, a soldier in my eye and in my mind has a blank check from the government. The oath he takes is never rescinded. Once a soldier is always a soldier, and every soldier is a brother at arms,” Paus said.
“I would like to say to all the soldiers who have passed before us, my heart is always with them,” Paus said. “And I would like to thank my wife for encouraging me to get this job.”
Promise to keep
Paus made his last wreath delivery and picked up a new load for the drive back to Wisconsin, but he still had a promise to keep. When Paus’ mother died earlier this year both his parents’ ashes were buried in the same grave near Madison.
As a remembrance, he still carries his father’s front license plate in the truck. The plate reads K9PE, his father’s ham radio operator and instructor plate. The memento is Paus’ guardian angel as his truck rolls down the road.
Paus kept his promise, taking the wreath down from his truck. It has traveled on his truck from St. Louis Mo. to Fort Dodge, Kan. to Dalhart Texas and back to Madison.
“The wreath stood up to the long trip, and I am very proud of the way Wreaths across America makes them,” Paus said.
He thanked Holtz at Halvor Line for making the special stop possible.
Paus was joined by several family members in placing the wreath at the grave site of his WWII military veteran father, Elton Paus. With him were his oldest brother Bob and Beverley Kennedy and his sister and her husband, Connie and John Rower.
“I guarantee the tears are going to come,” Paus said.
Sunday morning, Paus family members laid the wreath.
“It was an emotional feeling, and I am thanking him for his service,” Paus said. “My mission has been completed.”
