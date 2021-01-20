The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to approve a series of proposals for creating new Tax Incremental Districts in the city.
Municipalities use TIDs to fund infrastructure improvements and redevelopment projects using property tax growth within district boundaries.
The action granted project plan finalization and approval for TID 13 at a cost of $9,750.
It also approved feasibility review and draft project plan for $8,500 and project plan finalization and approval for $16,500 for TID 14.
It also approved feasibility review and draft project plan for $8,500 and project plan finalization and approval for $15,000 for TID 15.
TID 12 encompasses the former elementary school property for further redevelopment — possibly a community center and housing.
Everything is completed for the creation of that district which also required removing parcels from TID 9 to bring the city below the mandated 12 percent limit of total valuation. The main purpose for TID 12 is redevelopment of the property. The estimated total valuation under TID after the reduction in TID 9 and creation of TID 12 is 10.69%.
TID 13 includes the area along Port Arthur Road where Marshfield Clinic is considering buying land from the city to build a new hospital. It would encompass the site of the current hospital and nursing home and the parking lot to the north of that complex as well as the former Mt. Senario football and softball fields. The purpose would be to support redevelopment of that area.
TID 14 would be in the south industrial park, north of Doughty Road and east of Gustafson Road. Parcels and size are yet to be determined. The purpose is for development of industrial sites in that area including infrastructure upgrades.
TID 15 would include the former Finish Line Tavern site and Flambeauland Laundromat on Worden Avenue, possibly including one or two additional parcels. Its purpose is for mixed use redevelopment.
City Administrator Alan Christianson said the action allows the city to get started on “putting together all the data.”
Last year, city officials announced a possible $150,000 estimated cost of razing the former Methodist Church, Flambeauland Laundromat and Barb’s Flowerland in the city’s downtown.
“There are potential developments going on in the downtown and out in the industrial park,” Christianson said.
Recent TID property revaluations and boundary amendments reduced equalized value plus the value increment of all existing districts in the municipality below the 12 percent of the municipality’s total equalized value allowed by the state.
