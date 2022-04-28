After a last minute Personnel Committee meeting on Friday, April 22, a new interim county coordinator was appointed.
Rusk County Forestry Administrator Jeremy Kosolowski was appointed as the interim administrative coordinator until the position can be filled. Kosolowski will be handling the day-to-day duties as well as working with the county’s committees and personnel issues, according to former Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado.
Albarado’s last day serving Rusk County was Friday, April 22.
During the April 19 county board meeting, Health and Human Services Director Jeremy Jacobs had been appointed to the interim county coordinator duties. Jacobs was approved a $1,700 stipend for the additional duties.
After initially accepting the duties, he said he may have overestimated his ability to take on such roles in the interim position. Jacobs was concerned about the potential toll of not being available for his HHS staff if he had taken on the additional duties.
“The Administrative Coordinator role is very important for our direction and growth. Even on an interim basis, the responsibilities are substantial, and it became clear that I could not complete both,” said Jacobs.
He added, “I believe the county has a more sustainable option as Jeremy Koslowski accepted the role.”
Jacobs’ initial acceptance of the interim county coordinator duties was solely based on wanting to assist the county during the transition period until the position can be filled permanently.
Kosolowski was appointed by the Personnel Committee, pending full board approval, to be effective as of Monday, April 25.
The biggest challenge Kosolowski sees will be time management. “Balancing the needs of my current department [as] the Forest Administrator while continuing to provide assistance and direction for the entire county staff and county board,” said Kosolowski.
During the May county board meeting, supervisors are expected to review a job description for the county coordinator position. At the time of his resignation, Albarado was working as the county coordinator but also economic developer, director of tourism, the airport and maintenance.
“I accepted the additional duties because Rusk County currently has many quality projects in various stages of completion and I want to be able to assist with those projects and bring them to a successful finish,” said Kosolowski. He believes this can be accomplished by being a facilitator between the county board and the county departments and working together to accomplish common goals.
Kosolowski said, “Rusk County is a great place to live and work and I look forward to helping make it even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.