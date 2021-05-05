The Lake Holcombe School Board hired a new principal.
The board conducted final interviews of the three candidates finalists at its April 21 meeting. The board voted unanimously to offer a contract to Chris Stalheim.
Stalheim has been assistant principal at Black River Falls High School for the last three years. He has more than 2 years of experience in public education in the Blair-Taylor and Black River Falls school districts.
Stalheim has bachelors in physical science, masters in professional development, and specialist degrees in educational leadership from Winona State University. He was a middle and high school science, chemistry and physics teacher. He also has been a technology integrator, and has some experience as a library media specialist prior to becoming an assistant principal.
Stalheim is very excited about this new opportunity to serve. For him, choosing to be a part of the Lake Holcombe School District was all about first impressions.
A tour of the building was part of the interview process.
“The students and staff were friendly and welcoming,” Stalheim said. “I noticed all students engaged in learning throughout. During both the screening and finalist interviews, I noticed many people who had kids in school or used to have. It is clear to see that we have community members who are directly invested in the educational experience that our students have.”
Stalheim’s first goal is to build relationships with the staff before the next school year begins.
“I hear they are an awesome group, but I need to have names with faces,” he said.
His second goal is to learn about the opportunities students have.
“By doing this I will know how to connect them or their families to the right resource or opportunity,” Stalheim said.
His third goal involves the longtime local educator he will succeed. He is taking over for Principal Mark Porter, who is retiring after 21 years with the school district.
Stalheim knows it will be a difficult task, but he believes he is up for the challenge.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” Stalheim said. “I appreciate an opportunity like this to share a little about who I am so I can build a level of trust among community members, parents, and students.”
Stalheim calls education “a partnership”
“Education is a partnership and I look forward to working with everyone in the Lake Holcombe School District to provide our students with a great and successful school experience,” he said.
School District Administrator Kurt Lindau thanked those who helped with the process of securing a new principal. He welcomed Stalheim and thanked Porter for his dedicated service to the school district for more than two decades.
“Chris has big shoes to fill,” Lindau said. “We wish Mark a long and healthy retirement.”
School Board President Brian Guthman said the district had some very good candidates that interviewed for the principal opening, and it came down to experience
“Chris Stalheim had the most experience and seemed to be the best fit for the position,” Guthman said.
Chris and Kim Stalheim are getting closer to being empty nesters. The couple’s son is a junior at Blair-Taylor and their youngest daughter is a junior at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Their oldest daughter is a DMS Utrasound tech and instructor in Knoxville, Tenn.
In the summer, the family likes to spend down-time at their seasonal home in Wisconsin Dells.
For the last 17 years, Chris has helped Kim operate Brenda’s Fry Bread concession stand at various festivals, fairs and flea markets.
Stalheim will receive a 260 day contract with a $90,000 salary and standard leave days and benefits.
The other finalists for the position were Kirk Yudes and Matt Dommer.
Yudes is currently band director at Ladysmith High School with additional experience as dean of students, summer school director and 21st Century Grant coordinator.
Dommer is current virtual education coordinator at Bloomer Elementary School with additional experience as a fourth grade teacher and teacher leader in his school.
