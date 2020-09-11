Four Bruce School District students were not seriously hurt in a school bus crash last Thursday night.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 6:34 p.m., Sept.10, of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and an SUV at the intersection of Wis. 40 and State Highway 48 in the town of Weirgor.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s office an initial investigation indicates a 2015 Bruce School District school bus operated by Sherrie L. Mataczynski, 54, of Exeland, was traveling north on Wis. 40. The bus failed to yield the right-of-way when making a left turn onto Wis. 48 and collided head on with a 2007 Dodge Nitro operated by Renee C. Balko, 40, of Bruce.
Balko sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mataczynski was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Details of her injuries were not released.
The four students on the bus, two of which had minor injuries, were treated at the scene and released to their parents or guardian.
The bus was providing late transportation for athletics, according to Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl. Four students who were on the bus were medically evaluated and are under parent or guardian care, he said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle,” Bruce said. “We are deeply concerned for each of the families involved. Bruce School District is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.”
The sheriffs office was assisted by Sawyer County EMS and fire departments from Exeland, Winter and Radisson. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Sawyer County Highway Department also responded.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County sheriff’s office and Sawyer County coroner's office.
