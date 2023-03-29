The Ladysmith Police Department received a prank “swatting call” at 9:10 a.m.,Wednesday, March 22, in regard to a possible active shooter at the Ladysmith Middle & High School.
With a law enforcement officer stationed at the building as part of a resource officer agreement with the school, officials quickly determined the call was a hoax.
The caller had a heavy foreign accent, according to statement by Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien. He confirmed he answered the phone call made to the police department office line, not to 911.
Julien said the caller stated he was a student at LMHS, there were subjects shot and he was hiding in a bathroom on the school campus.
At the time of the call, the Ladysmith Police Department had a School Resource Officer on the LMHS campus working SRO hours.
The officer, school staff and other responding officers from the Ladysmith Police and Rusk County Sheriff’s departments soon searched the campus.
Nothing out of the ordinary or suspicious in nature was found, according to Julien.
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
“The Ladysmith Police Department as well as school administration and staff continue to make safety of the campus community a top priority,” Julien said.
It was reported the same morning, March 22, other school districts in central and northern Wisconsin have received similar calls.
Wausau East High School was put on lockdown and a heavy police presence was reported on site, according to multiple witnesses at the scene.
In Superior, school district leaders say before 9 a.m., the Superior Police Department received a phone call that originated from outside the United States about a possible active shooter at Superior High School. Superior Police conducted an investigation and determined there wasn’t any danger to the schools or an active threat to student safety, according to district leaders.
The Spooner High School also dealt with swatting calls Wednesday.
According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday. The caller was a man with a heavy accent. He said there was a gunman at the high school. He did not designate a specific high school. Chippewa Falls Police responded and determined by 10 a.m. there was no threat to any of the schools in the District.
Two weeks ago a juvenile was identified in a swatting incident at Chippewa Falls Schools.
Additionally, a media release from the Rice Lake Police Department states on Wednesday, March 22, around 9:04 a.m. authorities received a report of an active shooter at the Rice Lake Middle School. Multiple officers from several jurisdictions responded. The Rice Lake Middle School went into lockdown per their protocol. The building was searched, and no threat or injuries people were found. The call was a “swatting” call.
Schools across Wisconsin have been targeted by swatting calls in recent months.
A threatening call earlier this month to Oregon High School was believed to be a swatting case, district officials there said.
Portage High School has experienced several threatening calls that were later deemed false, as have schools in Madison and Janesville.
Dozens of Iowa school districts on Tuesday, March 21, reported fake threats of active shooters had been called in against their school buildings, prompting a huge law enforcement response and, in at least one instance, a medical helicopter prepared to treat potential victims. The Des Moines Register reported as reports poured in, families received texts from their children that their schools were on lockdown and many were sheltered inside locked classrooms.
Ladysmith schools once had a city officer in a resource position full-time in buildings that eventually decreased to part-time. In 2016, all contracted school resource officer duties with the school district ended.
In the years that followed came numerous ongoing student behavior complaints in classrooms and school buses, some as young as kindergarten. School officials cited most the problems have been caused by a small number of students.
Last August, city and school officials agreed to restore the resource officer on a part-time basis, up to 3 hours of service for each of the 180 days the school is in session. The Ladysmith School will budget up to $17,000 annually for SRO services, according to a contracted agreement.
At the time it was approved, School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said the officer will be in schools to build relationships with students, serve as one more observer and assist with safety and security.
The concept of returning a resource officer to schools was initiated in 2021, when parents attended a school board meeting and expressed concerns about student safety. Several commented about an incident when a student returned from a bathroom “battered and bloodied,” complaining the attacker was not immediately removed from the building.
Board members at the November 2021 meeting also sounded alarms about student behavior, publicly commenting problems had gone beyond planning and discipline consumes large amounts of staff time.
Jullien said having an officer already at the school quickly defused the situation. With the caller on the line, he used another phone to call the school and learned nothing out of the ordinary was happening.
The school in Ladysmith was not placed on lockdown when the call was reported, according to Stunkel. She added the school resource officer was already on campus and immediately contacted by the police chief.
“Officer Julien came to the school with a few other police officers and searched the campus. Nothing out of the ordinary or suspicious in nature was found,” Stunkel said. “The police officers were in charge of the event from start to finish. The whole thing was defused quickly and our students were safe.”
Families were notified via the school district’s Skylert system and social media. Skylert is an automated closed system notification system used by many school systems for providing emergency alerts and attendance notifications via phone call, e-mail and text message.
“We had a few phone calls, but nobody showed up at the school. It remained calm at both buildings,” Stunkel said.
The Ladysmith incident happed almost one year to the date of a similar “swatting” call reporting a bomb threat at Ladysmith Middle & High School last March. Students and staff at the school were evacuated on March 17, 2022, after law enforcement received a threat of a bomb in the building. No bomb or dangerous devices were found. The bomb threat call also was made to the business office line at the Ladysmith Police Department, same as this year’s hoax.
The caller of last year’s hoax also had a foreign accent, according to Jullien. He believes the calls are originating from outside the U.S. Last year’s call was traced to Ethiopia, he said.
Mathieu Deflem, a professor of sociology at the University of South Carolina, said the emotional and financial costs of responding to threats, credible or not, “can be tremendous.” But officials have little choice but to respond in some form, he said in a New York Times article.
Swatting calls and other hoaxes are very disruptive, according to Stunkel.
“These swatting calls insert fear and potential chaos in schools where safety is the primary goal. All students and staff members need to feel safe at school in order to learn. These crimes are more than prank calls, they can cause undue stress and anxiety for our students and staff,” Stunkel said. “We take the safety of our school community very seriously and have established protocols in place to ensure the safety of all individuals on our campuses.”
Stunkel encouraged students, parents and staff to report any suspicious or concerning behavior immediately.
“We will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate any potential threats to our schools. We are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students, and we will do everything in our power to keep our schools safe,” Stunkel said.
