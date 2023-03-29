School Resource Officer

A Ladysmith Police School Resource Officer returns to schools at the start of the current school year.

The Ladysmith Police Department received a prank “swatting call” at 9:10 a.m.,Wednesday, March 22, in regard to a possible active shooter at the Ladysmith Middle & High School. 

With a law enforcement officer stationed at the building as part of a resource officer agreement with the school, officials quickly determined the call was a hoax.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.