The Ladysmith School Board heard, last Monday, an update on construction related to a $21 million construction and renovation referendum at the district’s two campuses. While building continues, apparently so is social media debate on asbestos abatement.
The first phase of asbestos abatement is completed, according to School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
However, concerns were raised on local social media about health factors associated with asbestos and its removal — especially in a building where children spend much of their time.
Stunkel told the school board the Wisconsin DNR, which is monitoring the process, CESA 10, which is the district’s contracted environmental agent overseeing the abatement, and Legend, an air quality company testing the air, were all involved in overseeing the entire process.
“All of the air was monitored carefully,” Stunkel said. “There has not been one issue with any of our processes so far.”
The rest of the hallway asbestos will be abated and removed this summer, according to Stunkel.
School Board President Dustin Mataczynski said there have been some concerns raised about asbestos abatement on social media. He wanted any concerns channeled through district administration.
“I have been seeing a lot of noise on Facebook, and I want to make sure we are directing them,” Mataczynski said.
Stunkel noted the concerns, but added continued air testing has raised no alarms. She added in areas where asbestos abatement is taking place, the district is required to post warning signs.
“That is what caught a little bit of action on social media, the way we have to post it,” Stunkel said. “We have to show that we do have abatement going on in this particular space and stay out of there because if you are in there you are going to have damage.”
These area are “blocked up and sealed off,” she said. She added air is pushed out of these areas “and it is monitored throughout the entire process.”
“We are being more careful with the air that is being abated than we are with the regular air in our school on a regular basis. There is not a threat to air quality, and if there was any type of threat to air quality we would not be in the building whatsoever,” Stunkel said.
Board member Mike Russell also cited posts to social media about asbestos abatement.
“There were all kinds of hysteria and no real information,” Russell said. “There was no real educated response. It was just,’Oh my God, our kids are going to die tomorrow.’”
Russell asked if the school district could do anything to explain the situation, and the air was under constant monitoring that showed no problems with air quality.
“Can we send something out that says, ‘these are the facts about asbestos?’” Russell said. “If this is going to be ongoing, should we put something out that says this is what happens when you have an [asbestos] abatement project going. There is absolutely zero risk unless you go in there, and if you go in there you are an idiot and you have torn through the plastic and pout yourself in harm.”
Russell said there was no harm, just misinformation “that is all the rage these days.”
“When people hear asbestos, they to the worst case scenario,” Mataczynski said.
“They go to the worst case scenario. Did we do anything with that,” Russell said.
Stunkel said the next round of asbestos abatement will take place in the summer, so no information measures are planned for when students are out of the building. She added the district has “high levels of communication” to keep informed those adults who will be working in the building this summer.
“Facebook is a platform for voice and opinion,” Stunkel said. “It is not a place to get all your facts, so when all that noise was happening on Facebook I do think it was the wrong move to jump in and add more noise.”
“What is wonderful is an educated, highly qualified person from the community put his stamp of voice into that conversation and said all the things that I would say,” Stunkel said.”But, because, you know, he is not related to the school if the noise stopped immediately there was not one more complaint.”
Stunkel added district personnel fielded no direct complaints about the asbestos abatement. She said the only comments were on social media.
“We never got a phone call in our office ever about asbestos,” Stunkel said.
Russell criticized the district’s response for “not being proactive” enough.
“That is hoping that somebody jumps on Facebook and covers our butt,” Russell said. “All I am saying is shouldn’t there be something out there on our site that says asbestos update, asbestos information or the work that is going on in our school involves this and make sure the implications and these are the ramifications and the different risks, the risk is basically zero rather than have social media cover our butt again.”
Mataczynski urged other board members who see similar social media comments to direct those individuals to district administrators.
In other matters, the board:
— The construction process is in full swing, now 5 percent complete. Work underway or completed so far includes: Snow removal for the new gym and media center site, ground thaw at both of these locations, trees are down and an access road was put in, abatement in the identified areas was completed and footings for the new structure. “We have construction started in the old library. New construction is taking place for the new gym and new media center,” Stunkel said.
— The school district is hosting a public event to celebrate the groundbreaking for new construction. This will take place at 2 p.m., Monday, May 1. The event will include short speeches and photos. A campaign also is scheduled to start soon to help raise donations toward construction of a new 8-lane track at the athletic grounds. Work is currently going on behind the scenes to raise about $300,000 before the effort is launched to the entire community, possibly around May 1.
— Heard it seems there are fewer student behavior issues on school buses than earlier in the school year.
— Heard the sale of the grain bin is final. The grain bin and boiler were removed. Work is continuing to prep the area for a new storage shed.
— Heard a report of a March “swatting” call to a school. Stunkel praised the response by school and police officials to the false threat.
— Unanimously approved the employment of Jason Lehman as LHS Boys Basketball Head Coach and Peter Oberhelman as Girls Golf Head Coach High School.
— Approved a $75,682 net value change order for two science rooms to building designer Kraus-Anderson to order casework and appropriate fixtures. The school district and Kraus Anderson are in the process of finalizing a change order for the science room casework and plumbing replacement. Although the parties have not executed the change order, the school district desires Kraus-Anderson to commence work on the project before the parties execute the change order. Both sides agreed to continue negotiations in good faith. The science rooms did not meet the priority level to be included in the referendum project at this time Some interest money will be used to help finance this extra work. The project had been planned for completion two years ago, but became more cost effective to do now when other similar contracted work was being completed.
— Voted 5-0, Monday, to approve a new science curriculum at Ladysmith Elementary School for $63,515. The curriculum covers kindergarten to fifth grade with material licenses through 2029. Included in the price are professional development. The purchase is part of an ongoing process of updated all CORE area curriculum. It is the same brand curriculum purchased last year for middle school science.
— Approved the Start College Now and Early College Credit Program Course Request for Fall of 2023. Start College Now allows high school students the opportunity to take college courses at Wisconsin Technical Colleges. The ECCP statute allows high school students the opportunity to take college course at any UW system school, or a private institution of higher education located in Wisconsin.
— Heard the students of the month at LMHS are 6th grade, Keaton Anderson-Ostrowski; 7th grade, Easton Dewitt; 8th grade, Owen Hause; 9th grade, AbbyPavlik; 10th grade, Roselynne Wozniak; 11th grade, Riley Anderson and 12th grade, Jayda Parker.
— Set upcoming meeting dates of April 26 for board reorganization and May 17 and June 21 for regular meetings. Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. in the Ladysmith Elementary School music room.
