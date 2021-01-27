If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine with Rusk County Public Health the following are options to get enrolled:
1. Please complete the survey at Rusk County Public Health (Wisconsin) Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H5LCKJN
2. You can also call 715-532-2218 and provide the following information
a. Full Name
b. Date of Birth
c. Telephone Number
d. Category of phase you are included in.
Additionally, Marshfield Medical-Ladysmith Center is making appointments. Signup can be gained by visiting their website at www.marshfieldclinic.org/community-vaccine A link is also available on the RuskCounty.org website along with other updates. They are currently vaccinating frontline health care workers, fire, law enforcement and people who are 65 years of age or older. Prevea Clinic is also starting to accept appointments for the vaccine.
