The Ladysmith Common Council is proposing a city budget for next year that calls for a 3.87 percent total expenditure decrease and essentially no tax levy increase due mainly to additional tax revenue resulting from recent changes to city Tax Incremental Districts. TID 5 was closed and several parcels were removed from TID 9, resulting in $124,352 in additional tax revenue to help fund the city’s general operations.
The influx of new tax money translates to an 8.6 percent hike in overall levy dollars available to the city for the 2021 budget, but city officials note the levy for 2021 is actually a 0 percent increase for operations.
Under this budget proposal, the total property tax levy would increase to $1.57 million in 2021, up 8.6 percent from the prior year’s $1.45 million levy. However, the tax levy just for operations in 2021 is $1.57 million, essentially a 0 percent increase from the prior year.
The levy would help fund $4.74 million in spending in 2021, down 3.87 percent from the prior year’s $4.93 million in spending.
The tax rate is not yet available.
The city council voted 6-0, at its Oct. 12 meeting, to schedule a public hearing on the budget. It will be held at 5:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, in the county board meeting room at the Rusk County Courthouse.
The budget proposal calls for spending reduction in many areas including general government down $48,951, public safety down $43,719, economic development down $4,226, debt services down $131,016 and leisure and conservation down $4,226.
Proposed spending hikes include public works up $8,373, health and social services up $3,760 and public services up $34,167.
“There is more tax revenue going into the general fund because of taxes coming from the TIDs,” Deputy Clerk Treasurer Tony Devine said.
The police department budget is lower in 2021 compared to 2020. The department saw the replacement of one officer. That, coupled with reduced fringes due to the change of health insurance plans, accounts for the bulk of expense reduction. The leased equipment line is lower due to the department’s records management system going out of business. In 2022, the new records management system will be as much as $75,000 to initiate. The uniform allowance is down due to not having to buy bullet proof vests. The plan for mobile radios is to buy a new one per year at $2,500 each.
There is $65,000 in new equipment for the public works department with planned purchases of a skidsteer and mower.
The city has budgeted $25,000 for new public works shop utilities as an estimate. The new shop’s actual heat consumption is still largely unknown. The $20,000 budgeted for new snow removal equipment can be used for other assets, if necessary. The training expense was high in 2020 due to initiating a contract, and that expense will be lower and steady going forward.
The city will continue $65,000 for chip sealing as it is a low-cost way to get a few more years out of a road when the alternative is full replacement. Cold patch should be lower going forward with Fritz and Worden avenues recently rebuilt. If Lake Avenue gets resurfaced as the state is planning to do in 2021, it will continue to go down. State transportation aid is increased roughly $2,500 from 2020.
Actual city spending on celebrations and entertainment was down in 2020 due to COVID. Improvements to the ball diamonds are continuing. There is maintenance to be done on fencing, and some metal to be replaced. Lifeguard certification was nonexistent in 2020.
City expenses for the new Lindoo Avenue Community Center flow are still uncertain, and will be arranged in its own fund once a planned new Tax Incremental District is fully established. Operating expenses will be significant for utilities and maintenance, and city officials need to shift revenues to the new TID.
Not much has changed for building inspections with $10,000 for property disposal is still in the budget in case there is a property in the city that needs to be taken down. A building permit spike in 2019 was largely due to Jump River Electric Cooperative new construction. City officials considered using its resources to tear down the old Methodist Church in exchange for the leased space the police department occupies in the county building.
The city’s storm damage account has been fairly inactive with a few wages and fringes.
For parking lot and street lights, the city has budgeted $5,000 for crack sealing and seal coating as a standard amount that has worked well in the past. Street lighting follows historical averages, coming in at $79,000.
The county’s animal shelter budget is relatively unchanged, and city officials are planning on roughly the same expenses for this area next year.
There is little change expected in weed and tree management.
Spending on the Rusk County Transit Service mass transit also will continue in 2021 as the city’s share accounts for some of Indianhead Community Action Agency’s grant match. It was suggested the city cut its funding of the service, but it was deemed valuable to city residents in providing transit services across the county.
Two elections are budgeted for in 2021. The $6,500 budgeted for election equipment and supplies included a $2,700 payment for the new tabulator that will be paid off in 2022.
The city’s legal budget is mostly wages for City Attorney Al Kenyon and hasn’t changed in several years.
The municipal court budget is fairly static with software spending increasing slightly from year to year. Currently, fine collections are down due to COVID restrictions at the jail. City police are not picking up delinquent violations, therefore not pressuring them to pay what is due. As a result, revenues in 2021 are reduced from previous years because of the uncertainty of when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.
General solid waste operations expenses were over budget in 2019, and already over as of June 2020, so 2021 was increased. The most significant item in that account was refuse stickers from Cloverland Press. Training requirements are getting more stringent, so those costs are budgeted for an increase of $500. Fuel and maintenance budgeted at $27,000 in previous years has been coming in under budget. New equipment — dumpsters — has an extra $1,000 added from last year, mainly due to increased demand. The city has roughly 150 dumpsters, all of which are being used.
Parks discussion focused on bike/pedestrian lane painting between city parks and the amphitheater expense line where $4,200 is proposed to match the Lion’s Club for a paved trail around the top of the seating area. Actual annual cost for the amphitheater, independent of the additional project, would be around $1,200. The $80,000 expense for tennis court lighting will only be incurred if the athletic field near North Cedar Academy is sold. The current infrastructure for lighting is beyond repair, and will need replacement.
At Corbett Lake, expenses are budgeted in line with previous year’s averages for general operations and maintenance. Discussion on the Corbett Lake Boardwalk to replace what is already there would cost around $100,000. To replace it with aluminum decking would be around $250,000. Goose control is a contentious subject, but the $2,500 will be included for 2021, noting this is not a “one and done” expense. It is a long-term management issue.
Only one item added in engineering, and that is for document scanning to get digital records of historical records. The city currently has nothing digitized for records prior to the year 2000.
Ald. Marty Reynolds told the city council the finance committee had recently met for likely its last time prior to passage of the budget.
“We did a little better than balance it. We didn’t raise it. We actually cut a little bit out of it,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds credited former council member Bonnie Stoneberg, who had been chairman of the finance committee prior to her resignation, for getting an early start on the budget process. He said the committee only recently received audited figures for the city’s last budget.
“We can’t really figure out a budget without the audit. We got the audit. We put the numbers together. There are no increases in it. We’ve covered all the bases,” Reynolds said.
Council action will follow the hearing.
Finance Committee members asked for review of the contracts with the county for room tax, the animal shelter and library as it seems city residents are taxed by two entities to support these functions. Also to be reviewed would be contracts with townships to see what the city is obligated to and for how long.
The city is not anticipating hiring a summer intern in 2021.
Reynolds also questioned whether allocation of the city’s room tax was as beneficial to the city as it should be as the city is the only entity charging room tax, but the revenue gets spread across the county.
With recognizing that the Economic Development maintenance expenses were already in the budget via the Parks Department, and moving that budget expense line to $0, the budget now shows a $2,926 surplus.
Ald. Brian Groothousen, who is on the finance committee, said a large portion of the savings came from an insurance change for city employees.
“A big part of the savings on the budget this year did come from the insurance,” Groothousen said. “That did save a bunch.”
Acting Mayor Al Hraban, who sat in on budget planning meetings, said the finance committee did “a phenomenal job.”
“We are trying to do what we can do without raising certain things too high,” Hraban said.
