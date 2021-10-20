The Ladysmith Common Council accepted the retirement of Treasurer Rhonda Grey. The council met in closed session, Monday, Oct. 11, to consider the staff matter.
Grey’s last day will be Dec. 31.
The council also approved a mayoral of current deputy clerk/treasurer Tony Devine to treasurer and comptroller position effective Dec. 31 at a wage of $28.88.
In a related matter, the council also approved advertising the position of deputy clerk treasurer with an application deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
In 2019, the city council approved revised job descriptions for the clerk, treasurer and new deputy clerk-treasurer positions.
A city hall staff revision plan at the time eliminated the comptroller position and replaced it with the new deputy clerk/treasurer position. The comptroller’s previous duties then would get assigned to existing city hall staff and the new deputy clerk-treasurer once hired.
The city hall position realignment restructuring occurred after city officials were told there were no qualified applicants for the comptroller vacancy, namely holding a 4-year accounting degree and 3 years of governmental accounting experience. A comptroller is a management-level position responsible for supervising the quality of accounting and financial reporting of an organization.
The comptroller position and its pay of $28.88 per hour was to be eliminated. In its place would be a deputy clerk-treasurer job of $22.00 per hour. The city clerk and city treasurer would receive pay hikes, each going from $23.60 per hour to $27.04 per hour. The result would be no change in the total amount paid for these three positions of $76.08 per hour.
The current deputy clerk/treasurer has been performing many of the comptroller duties, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson. “But there hasn’t been someone with that official title in 2 years,” he said.
“This will be similar to Kurt [Gorsegner] serving dual roles as [public works] and building inspector or Shari [Kavanagh] serving as both city clerk and court clerk,” Christianson said.
The deputy position would continue to assist both the clerk and treasurer positions, according to Christianson.
