About 65 people turned out last Thursday night for the 12th annual Rusk County Community Foundation Report to the Community in Ladysmith.
The Nov. 7 event showcased the foundation’s fundraising and philanthropy for the past year and its growth since forming.
The evening highlighted the 27 funds under its management now totaling more than $2.54 million, which have grown 12.15 percent in the last fiscal year. As of the end of the 2019 fiscal year, the foundation had funds totaling $2,539,226 compared with $2,264,134 the previous year.
Foundation leaders anticipate between $5 and $6 million in additional future funds from estates.
Ten years ago a generous donation from an anonymous donor helped create what is now known as the Rusk County Community Foundation. The foundation is managed by a volunteer board. It is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization established to provide professionally managed services for individuals, families and businesses so they can contribute through lifetime and estate gifts for the betterment of county communities. The group’s mission is to improve the quality of life through permanent endowments and grant giving.
To date, the foundation has awarded $353,874 in grant money. In the next two months another $80,000 is scheduled to be granted, all staying in the county.
This year’s theme is “Small seeds of gratitude will produce a harvest of hope.”
The Ladysmith Education Enrichment Fund was featured in a presentation of activities that were offered as a result of the LEEF fund. It included a testimonial from Cindy Jansen on how grants from the foundation have benefited the school district. She spoke about extra opportunities afforded to children from the extra money including the fab lab, green house, a photography class, music classes through a ukulele purchase and more.
“We are supporting and helping make a difference in the Ladysmith School District,” Jansen said.
The foundation board had another great year of fundraising and granting, according to Foundation Board Chairman Bev Dukerschein. She said every gift matters, noting the backbone of every foundation is an endowed fund.
“It is our job to inspire philanthropy, enrich community and serve donors by creating an enduring source of charitable assets. Great communities are the reflection of the people who call them home,” Dukerschein. “Through endowed gifts we are able to benefit our county because they truly last forever.”
The Heart of Gold Award was presented during the event to this year’s recipients Carol and Kay Heath. The award is based on volunteer acts of kindness. Nominees are measured on sharing time and energy for the sake of others, working to create positive change, inspiring others to volunteer, performing an exceptional act of kindness and recognizing opportunities and acting on them.
The Heaths were praised for their dedication to and volunteer efforts in the Tony community. The Heaths were called “a dynamite duo” by Zenny and Donna Mahun, who nominated the couple for the award.
Among the Heaths efforts were a land donation for construction of the current Flambeau School. They also supported academics and athletics at Flambeau.
The Heaths helped with restoration of the Flambeau Hayshaker ballfield and the ongoing renovation of the old Flambeau High School into a community center. They also help maintain the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church landscaping, donate a large tent for local events and provide sightseeing tours on Lake Flambeau.
“No benefit or fundraiser is done in our area without some input from them,” said Jackie Pederson, as she announced the award.
The Heaths directed their $1,000 award to a charity of their choice, the Tony Area Community Club. They said the award is “very much appreciated” and thanked the foundation for thinking of them and the entire Tony area.
The Heaths said they are, “very grateful” for being recognized for the Heart of Gold Award, calling the foundation a wonderful organization.
“We feel very fortunate,” Carol Heath said. “We couldn’t do what we do without family support and the support of the community.”
Dukerschein told the audience the financial gifts matter. She encouraged others to consider leaving a similar “forever impression” in the county.
“It is up to us to create a stronger community,” said Dukerschein, encouraging contributing smaller amounts through an “acorn” fund or larger amount in an endowed “oak” fund. “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow, and small seeds of gratitude will produce a harvest of hope.”
