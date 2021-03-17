A Minnesota man was found guilty of possession of amphetamine in Rusk County Circuit Court following a routine traffic stop.
James R. Potter, 57, Andover, Minn., was initially charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime, one count of possession of narcotic drugs as a party to a crime, one count of possession of THC second and subsequent offense as a party to a crime, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and one count of obstructing an officer. All charges also have a repeater modifier.
During a plea and sentencing hearing Friday, March 4, Potter pleaded no contest to one felony count of possession with intent – amphetamine (>10-50 grams) as a repeater and as a party to a crime. He entered a plea agreement and his other charges were dismissed, but read in for sentencing purposes.
Potter was sentenced to three years probation with a withheld sentence.
While on probation, Potter must maintain absolute sobriety, cannot enter premises where alcohol is the primary business, including bars, taverns or liquor stores, he cannot possess or consume illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia, including syringes. Also while on probation, Potter cannot associate with individuals who are known to use, possess or distribute illegal substances.
Potter must also pay court costs, provide a DNA sample and pay the surcharge.
If Potter is revoked while on probation, he has 55 days of jail credit.
According to the criminal complaint, 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2018 a Rusk County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the N3300 block of Wis. 40. Potter was a passenger in the vehicle and initially provided an incorrect name for himself.
After some time Potter provided his correct name. Potter was arrested for obstructing an officer. A search of Potter revealed a small jewelry-style bag with a crystalline substance that later field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
In a search of the vehicle, the deputy located multiple drug-related items in the vehicle, tucked between the passenger seat and center console. The criminal complaint alleges the items found include a metal THC “hitter” pipe with residue, a plastic bag with a green plant material that field tested positive for 2.9 grams of THC, a large plastic bag containing a crystalline substance that field tested positive for 13.88 grams of methamphetamine and 11 white oxycodone pills.
In an interview with the deputy, Potter advised the items he likely found in the vehicle were only for his own personal use.
