Cynthia Moore

Cynthia Marie Moore, 66, of Chetek, peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake.
Cynthia was born in Ladysmith on Feb. 27, 1954, to Ronald and Helen Moore. She always enjoyed playing cards, doing word search and watching The Game Show Network on TV.
Cynthia is survived by her mother, Helen Moore of Ladysmith; daughter, Stacy Batten of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers, John (Andrea) Moore of Tony and Dick (Tammy) Moore of Ladysmith; sisters; Darlene (Craig) Root of Naples, Fla. and Barb (Don) Barker of Ladysmith; along with two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ron Moore and brother, Ron Jr.
A special ‘thank-you’ to the caregivers who took such wonderful care of Cindy over the years.
A memorial service was held for the family with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith assisted the family with arrangements.
