The Flambeau School Board approved updating the audio sound system in different areas of the school and adding three portable systems.
Jeremy Allard, who was asked by school officials to develop proposals, presented a plan to update the sound systems in the library, small gym and big gym as well as adding three portable sound systems that can be used where the need is. The goal of upgrading was for the school to use some of the equipment currently on hand while purchasing some new pieces to keep the project within budget.
The current sound equipment for the choir and band was updated in 2005, the sound system for the fields was updated five years ago and the sound systems in both gyms is older.
Allard said a consideration was how to upgrade the systems while making sure it is usable, easy to use for anyone using it and durable. The upgrades will be compatible with the school’s current system.
Sven Pro, of Milwaukee, will be contracted to complete the updates; the total cost of the sound system is $30,048. The funds for the project will be used from the library and general funds, according to Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley.
In the library, three microphones will be installed with an artificial intelligence to minimize adjustments and speakers. The cost of the library’s portion is $5,500.
The board members approved purchasing three portable systems, costing $2,000 and weighing 50 pounds each. Each school will have a portable sound system to use for their different needs. The systems will be kept in the library and available for checking out.
Also included in each of the portable systems will be three wireless microphones, one headset, two hand-held receivers. The equipment will be Bluetooth capable.
The band and choir system will have four microphones. Allard said the school would be purchasing a basic system but have the capabilities to add more to it later if needed.
Band Teacher Kurt Hoesly said, “it sounds absolutely fantastic,” when asked about the upgrades to the band and choir systems.
The upgraded systems in both gyms will be durable if a stray ball hits it. The system will also be easy to use. “As easy as a car stereo,” said Allard. The school’s current speakers will be able to be integrated into the upgrades, thus saving some costs.
Schley said the cost of the upgrade also includes training for several individuals.
In other news, Schley requested the board members form a committee to discuss and possibly make some of the suggested improvements made by Site Logic. Some of the improvements Schley mentioned to consider were removing an island in the parking lot, replacing a concrete patch that’s been deemed unsafe, improvements to the athletic field.
School board member Joel Taylor asked that drainage issue near the football field be addressed. Taylor said he believes it would be an easy and inexpensive fix.
— Approved hiring Betsy Miller as the 4K through grade 12 principal for the 2022-2023 school year.
— Approved hiring Chad Gago as the assistant principal.
— Two school buses will remain on school grounds during the school day as part of the school’s emergency evacuation plan.
— The next Flambeau School Board meeting will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17.
