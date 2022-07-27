The Flambeau School Board approved updating the audio sound system in different areas of the school and adding three portable systems.

Jeremy Allard, who was asked by school officials to develop proposals, presented a plan to update the sound systems in the library, small gym and big gym as well as adding three portable sound systems that can be used where the need is. The goal of upgrading was for the school to use some of the equipment currently on hand while purchasing some new pieces to keep the project within budget. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.